Bihar Election PM Modi LIVE: NDA Meaning Guarantee For Development

Bihar Election PM Modi Visit LIVE: PM Modi urges NDA to replicate Maharashtra, Haryana success
Addressing a rally, PM Modi said, “Where ‘Lathbandhan’ are trying to target and finish one another, NDA workers must work together, and we must repeat the success of Maharashtra and Haryana.”
Bihar Election PM Modi Visit LIVE: PM Modi says NDA committed to Bihar’s prosperity
Highlighting welfare initiatives, PM Modi said, “Rs 28,000 crore sent to farmers’ accounts in Bihar under PM Kisan Nidhi scheme, including Rs 800 crore to Samastipur cultivators.” He added that while the NDA is focused on developing Bihar, “leaders of RJD, Cong [are] busy in securing their families’ welfare.”
Bihar Election PM Modi Visit LIVE: PM warns against return of ‘jungle raj’, urges voters to oust RJD-Congress in Bihar
At Samastipur rally, PM Modi accuses Opposition of pushing state backward and calls on people to ensure NDA’s victory.
Bihar Election PM Modi Visit LIVE: PM vows to ensure safety of women, slams Opposition over ‘Jungle Raj’
It’s our priority to ensure our daughters’ and daughter in laws’ safety, as in their jungle raj they were not safe.
Bihar Election PM Modi Visit LIVE: PM Modi invokes 'Jungle Raj' more than 15 times during his speech.
Bihar Election PM Modi Visit LIVE: We are sending 'money' directly in small farmers account, says PM Modi.
Bihar Election PM Modi Visit LIVE: PM targets Opposition, says several leaders ‘out on bail with theft charges’
People from opposition who misguide you are out on bail. They have cases against them. Including charges like stealing. The NDA government ensured that small farmers could access loan.
Bihar Election PM Modi Visit LIVE: Do we need “Laltain” (RJD’s poll symbol) And its friends. People responded by saying No.
Our government facilitated that internet and data is so cheap in Bihar. The youth of the state are taking benefits of internet and cheap data in employment.
Bihar Election PM Modi Visit LIVE: Bihar will keep jungle raj out, says PM Modi
Bihar Election PM Modi Visit LIVE: What’s The Bihar Model?
As Bihar heads into the 2025 assembly elections, it finds itself at a historic inflection point. This may well be the final electoral face-off between the two stalwarts who have defined the state’s politics for more than three decades: Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav. While Nitish remains the chief ministerial face of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Lalu, though not on the ballot, still looms large as the guiding light of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led INDIA group.
What began in the 1970s as student activism during Jayaprakash Narayan’s (JP) ‘Total Revolution’ has now come full circle. The very leaders, who once marched side by side during protests, are today overseeing the transition to a new generation of post-Mandal politicians. As Bihar stands on the cusp of this generational shift, the real question is: what kind of politics will shape the state’s next chapter?