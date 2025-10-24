Bihar Election PM Modi LIVE: NDA Meaning Guarantee For Development

The Prime Minister has begun the election campaign from Samastipur, the birthplace of Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur, who served as Chief Minister of Bihar in the 1970s and was awarded the highest civilian honour this year.

Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Bihar Election LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started his Bihar election campaign on Friday, starting with a visit to Karpuri Gram in Samastipur to pay floral tributes to the late Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur. Following the homage, PM Modi is holding his public rallies in Bihar, which started at noon in Samastipur, afterwards it will be followed by a second rally in Begusarai at 2:00 p.m., marking the official start of his campaign in the state. In a parallel development, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav was announced as the chief ministerial candidate for the INDIA bloc in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The announcement was made in Patna by All India Congress Committee senior observer Ashok Gehlot, in the presence of Mr. Yadav and senior leaders of the alliance.
LIVE UPDATES

Bihar Election PM Modi Visit LIVE: PM Modi urges NDA to replicate Maharashtra, Haryana success

Addressing a rally, PM Modi said, “Where ‘Lathbandhan’ are trying to target and finish one another, NDA workers must work together, and we must repeat the success of Maharashtra and Haryana.”

Bihar Election PM Modi Visit LIVE: PM Modi says NDA committed to Bihar’s prosperity

Highlighting welfare initiatives, PM Modi said, “Rs 28,000 crore sent to farmers’ accounts in Bihar under PM Kisan Nidhi scheme, including Rs 800 crore to Samastipur cultivators.” He added that while the NDA is focused on developing Bihar, “leaders of RJD, Cong [are] busy in securing their families’ welfare.”

Bihar Election PM Modi Visit LIVE: PM warns against return of ‘jungle raj’, urges voters to oust RJD-Congress in Bihar

At Samastipur rally, PM Modi accuses Opposition of pushing state backward and calls on people to ensure NDA’s victory.

Bihar Election PM Modi Visit LIVE: PM vows to ensure safety of women, slams Opposition over ‘Jungle Raj’

It’s our priority to ensure our daughters’ and daughter in laws’ safety, as in their jungle raj they were not safe.

-reports Mohammad Ali

Bihar Election PM Modi Visit LIVE: PM Modi invokes 'Jungle Raj' more than 15 times during his speech. 

Empty chairs in PM's rally
Empty chairs in PM's rally | Mohammad Ali

Bihar Election PM Modi Visit LIVE: We are sending 'money' directly in small farmers account, says PM Modi.

In their government they would have stolen the money marked for small farmers.

-reports Mohammad Ali

Bihar Election PM Modi Visit LIVE: PM targets Opposition, says several leaders ‘out on bail with theft charges’

People from opposition who misguide you are out on bail. They have cases against them. Including charges like stealing. The NDA government ensured that small farmers could access loan.

-reports Mohammad Ali

Bihar Election PM Modi Visit LIVE: Do we need “Laltain” (RJD’s poll symbol) And its friends. People responded by saying No.

Our government facilitated that internet and data is so cheap in Bihar. The youth of the state are taking benefits of internet and cheap data in employment.

-reports Mohammad Ali

Bihar Election PM Modi Visit LIVE: Bihar will keep jungle raj out, says PM Modi

It was your mandate in Bihar under Nitish ji’s government that helped Bihar free of “jungle raj

-reports Mohammad Ali

Bihar Election PM Modi Visit LIVE: What’s The Bihar Model?

As Bihar heads into the 2025 assembly elections, it finds itself at a historic inflection point. This may well be the final electoral face-off between the two stalwarts who have defined the state’s politics for more than three decades: Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav. While Nitish remains the chief ministerial face of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Lalu, though not on the ballot, still looms large as the guiding light of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led INDIA group.

What began in the 1970s as student activism during Jayaprakash Narayan’s (JP) ‘Total Revolution’ has now come full circle. The very leaders, who once marched side by side during protests, are today overseeing the transition to a new generation of post-Mandal politicians. As Bihar stands on the cusp of this generational shift, the real question is: what kind of politics will shape the state’s next chapter?

Illustration: Saahil - null
2025 Bihar Elections: What’s The Bihar Model?

BY Mrityunjay Sharma

Published At:
