Bihar Election PM Modi LIVE: NDA Meaning Guarantee For Development

Bihar Election PM Modi Visit LIVE | Mohammad Ali

Bihar Election LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started his Bihar election campaign on Friday, starting with a visit to Karpuri Gram in Samastipur to pay floral tributes to the late Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur. Following the homage, PM Modi is holding his public rallies in Bihar, which started at noon in Samastipur, afterwards it will be followed by a second rally in Begusarai at 2:00 p.m., marking the official start of his campaign in the state. In a parallel development, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav was announced as the chief ministerial candidate for the INDIA bloc in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The announcement was made in Patna by All India Congress Committee senior observer Ashok Gehlot, in the presence of Mr. Yadav and senior leaders of the alliance.

LIVE UPDATES

24 Oct 2025, 01:20:39 pm IST Bihar Election PM Modi Visit LIVE: PM Modi urges NDA to replicate Maharashtra, Haryana success Addressing a rally, PM Modi said, “Where ‘Lathbandhan’ are trying to target and finish one another, NDA workers must work together, and we must repeat the success of Maharashtra and Haryana.”

24 Oct 2025, 01:19:34 pm IST Bihar Election PM Modi Visit LIVE: PM Modi says NDA committed to Bihar’s prosperity Highlighting welfare initiatives, PM Modi said, “Rs 28,000 crore sent to farmers’ accounts in Bihar under PM Kisan Nidhi scheme, including Rs 800 crore to Samastipur cultivators.” He added that while the NDA is focused on developing Bihar, “leaders of RJD, Cong [are] busy in securing their families’ welfare.”

24 Oct 2025, 01:16:58 pm IST Bihar Election PM Modi Visit LIVE: PM warns against return of ‘jungle raj’, urges voters to oust RJD-Congress in Bihar At Samastipur rally, PM Modi accuses Opposition of pushing state backward and calls on people to ensure NDA’s victory.

24 Oct 2025, 01:00:47 pm IST Bihar Election PM Modi Visit LIVE: PM vows to ensure safety of women, slams Opposition over ‘Jungle Raj’ It’s our priority to ensure our daughters’ and daughter in laws’ safety, as in their jungle raj they were not safe. -reports Mohammad Ali

24 Oct 2025, 12:58:01 pm IST Bihar Election PM Modi Visit LIVE: PM Modi invokes 'Jungle Raj' more than 15 times during his speech.

24 Oct 2025, 12:55:51 pm IST Empty chairs in PM's rally | Mohammad Ali Bihar Election PM Modi Visit LIVE: We are sending 'money' directly in small farmers account, says PM Modi. In their government they would have stolen the money marked for small farmers. -reports Mohammad Ali

24 Oct 2025, 12:49:21 pm IST Bihar Election PM Modi Visit LIVE: PM targets Opposition, says several leaders ‘out on bail with theft charges’ People from opposition who misguide you are out on bail. They have cases against them. Including charges like stealing. The NDA government ensured that small farmers could access loan. -reports Mohammad Ali

24 Oct 2025, 12:45:18 pm IST Bihar Election PM Modi Visit LIVE: Do we need “Laltain” (RJD’s poll symbol) And its friends. People responded by saying No. Our government facilitated that internet and data is so cheap in Bihar. The youth of the state are taking benefits of internet and cheap data in employment. -reports Mohammad Ali

24 Oct 2025, 12:41:22 pm IST Bihar Election PM Modi Visit LIVE: Bihar will keep jungle raj out, says PM Modi It was your mandate in Bihar under Nitish ji’s government that helped Bihar free of “jungle raj” -reports Mohammad Ali