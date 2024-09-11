The Marathas' Post-Mandal 'Backward March'

“The Marathas are the ruling class. Maharashtra’s politics is still dominated by dynastic families, most of whom are Marathas. If the Marathas enter the OBC reservation as Kunbis, they will hijack our reservation,” stresses Laxman Hake, OBC leader and former state backward classes member. Hake criticised the Shinde government for unconstitutionally granting Maratha reservations under the SEBC quota to secure their vote bank. He resigned from the ten-member State Backward Class Commission in December, alleging government pressure to fast-track the reservation. Hake argued that “reservations are for social justice, not economic programmes” and criticised the government for neglecting backward castes with less than one per cent of the state’s Rs. 6.12 lakh crore budget allocated for their welfare.