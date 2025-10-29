RJD Defamed Bihar Across World: Rajnath Singh In Darbhanga

Addressing an election rally in Darbhanga to support BJP candidate and singer Maithili Thakur from Alinagar, Singh lambasted RJD's manifesto pledge to provide a government job to one member in every household as "unrealistic" and deceptive. "RJD has made an unrealistic promise of providing a government job to each household in Bihar. This is not practical governance, it's politics of deception," he said, announcing the NDA's manifesto release on Thursday with a commitment to implement every promise.