RJD Defamed Bihar Across World: Rajnath Singh In Darbhanga

Singh accuses RJD of tarnishing Bihar's global image via corruption and jungle raj; contrasts with Nitish's clean 20-year record.
Labels RJD's household job pledge unrealistic; NDA manifesto Thursday will fulfill all commitments.
Free rations for 8.52cr, Makhana Board, free power; slams Mahagathbandhan for attacking EC and dynasty politics.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday accused the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of defaming Bihar not just nationally but "across the world" through its era of corruption and misgovernance, framing the November Assembly elections as a clear choice between a "Viksit Bihar" (developed Bihar) and a return to "jungle raj."
Addressing an election rally in Darbhanga to support BJP candidate and singer Maithili Thakur from Alinagar, Singh lambasted RJD's manifesto pledge to provide a government job to one member in every household as "unrealistic" and deceptive. "RJD has made an unrealistic promise of providing a government job to each household in Bihar. This is not practical governance, it's politics of deception," he said, announcing the NDA's manifesto release on Thursday with a commitment to implement every promise.
Singh contrasted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 20-year tenure, free of corruption allegations, with the "grief" of a former CM's entire family facing scam charges, in an apparent reference to Lalu Prasad Yadav and his kin. He accused the Congress-RJD Mahagathbandhan of attacking constitutional bodies like the Election Commission, questioning how democracy can function if such institutions are defamed. The NDA, Singh asserted, practices "fair and clean politics" without caste or religion divides, crediting PM Narendra Modi's leadership for empowering OBCs and investing ₹15 lakh crore in Bihar's development.
The rally, part of NDA's intensified campaign ahead of the November 6-11 polls, also featured promises like free rations for 8.52 crore Biharis, a Makhana Board, and 125 units of free power. Singh urged voters to reject the opposition's "thug bandhan" and sustain Bihar's progress under Modi and Nitish, warning against scams and lawlessness revival.