‘Tejashwi Pran’: Will Voters Buy Into INDIA Bloc’s Tall Promises For Bihar

INDIA bloc’s 32-page manifesto promises one government job per family, ₹2,500 monthly aid for women, universal healthcare, and major education reforms.

Snehal Srivastava
Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bihar polls: INDIA bloc releases manifesto
LoP in Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses the media after releasing INDIA bloc's manifesto for Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • INDIA bloc’s ‘Tejashwi Pran’ manifesto promises one government job per family and monthly aid for women.

  • Pledges ₹25 lakh health insurance, AI-enabled classrooms, and 100 new colleges.

  • Vows to boost MGNREGA wages, lift toddy ban, and ensure MSP for all crops.

One government job per family, ₹2,500 monthly aid for women, universal healthcare, and major education reforms: these are some of the promises made by the INDIA bloc in its 32-page manifesto.

With Bihar’s assembly elections set to take place on November 6 and 11, the INDIA bloc has tried to attract voters by pledging reforms in education and job creation, and promising technological upgrades such as AI-enabled learning. Released on October 28, titled 'Tejashwi Pran' (Tejashwi's Vow), it aimed to tackle some of the biggest problems plaguing the state. 

It was released at a joint press conference by leaders of the Mahagathbandhan parties including the Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation [CPI(ML)], the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and the Indian Inclusive Party. 

Tejashwi Yadav said, “Not only do we have to form the government in Bihar, we also have to make a new Bihar... The Mahagathbandhan alliance has released the Sankalp Patra for Bihar.” 

The 32-page document, titled “Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran” (Tejashwi’s Resolve), was unveiled at a crowded press conference in Patna by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, joined by leaders of the Congress, CPI(ML) Liberation, and other alliance partners. - | Photo: @INCIndia/X via PTI
INDIA Bloc Unveils Bihar Poll Manifesto: Jobs For Every Family, Free Power, And Old Pension Scheme Revival

BY Outlook News Desk

Related Content
Related Content

“We have a vision for the state and a roadmap for its growth. It (the manifesto) can also be called the ‘Tejashwi Pran Patra’ (Tejashwi’s resolution document),” he told reporters.

Here’s a look at what has been promised in the 17-point document:

Youth and Employment

The INDIA bloc, led by the RJD, has formulated youth employment schemes intending to stop massive labour migration out of the state. It promises swift and sweeping action to tackle unemployment

Within 20 days of coming to power, the alliance pledges to ensure one government job for every family in the state, aiming to employ 1.25 crore people over its full term, with preference to Bihar domiciles. Unemployed graduates and postgraduates will receive monthly stipends of ₹2,000 and ₹3,000, while contract workers and those in emergency services will have their jobs regularised.

The manifesto also promises to curb corruption and irregularities in recruitment, vowing strict action against paper leaks, merit list tampering, and bribery. Outsourcing in government departments will be phased out. 

At the same time, new opportunities will be created in education, healthcare, IT, sustainable energy, food processing, logistics, and tourism, with hiring based purely on skill and merit.

To connect youth with these opportunities and make information more accessible, the bloc plans to launch a ‘Bihar Job Connect App’ featuring real-time job listings, skill matching, and internship opportunities with stipends in government organisations. It also promises fee waivers for students appearing in competitive exams and the creation of at least 300 jobs in every panchayat under the MSME scheme. 

Tejashwi Yadav Slams Bihar Govt Over Law and Order - null
Tejashwi Yadav Slams Bihar Govt Over Law and Order, Promises Jobs for All

BY PTI

Accessible Healthcare

The INDIA bloc has pledged to make healthcare universal and affordable through a new Public Health Security Scheme, offering free insurance coverage of up to ₹25 lakh for poor and middle-class families. Government hospitals will provide free treatment and medicines, with upgraded ICUs, maternity wards, and diagnostic centres. The alliance also plans to set up super-speciality hospitals for cancer, heart, kidney, and neurological diseases, establish emergency ICUs in every district, and expand medical education through new postgraduate and paramedical institutes.

To strengthen access in rural areas, the manifesto promises mobile clinics, panchayat-level health centres, and telemedicine networks, ensuring round-the-clock services even in remote regions. Free ambulances will be deployed in every block, while the “Mukhya Aahar” programme will supply nutritious meals to malnourished women and children. The bloc says no one will be denied treatment due to financial hardship, and if government facilities fall short, private hospital care and transport costs will be fully covered by the state.

Women Schemes

The "Mai-Bahin Maan Yojana", which is part of the manifesto, will give women ₹2,500 a month beginning on December 1, or ₹30,000 a year for five years.

In addition, it offers free health insurance up to ₹25 lakh per person, a pension of ₹1,500 per month for elderly people and widows (with an annual rise of ₹200), and ₹ 3,000 for people with disabilities.

The RJD leader also alleged that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have not done anything constructive for Bihar. - | Photo: PTI
Tejashwi Yadav Says INDIA Bloc Manifesto Will Chart Roadmap To Make Bihar Number One

BY Outlook News Desk

Jeevika Didis will gain government employee status, a ₹30,000 monthly salary, insurance, pension benefits, and interest-free loan waivers.

It also promises free health insurance of up to ₹25 lakh per person, ₹1,500 monthly pension for widows and senior citizens (with a yearly ₹200 increase), and ₹3,000 for persons with disabilities. 

EBCs, Farmers and Other Minorities 

In panchayats and local authorities, the INDIA alliance has pledged to raise the quotas for tribal people, Dalits, and Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs). In addition, the manifesto called for the establishment of five new state motorways, information technology parks, special economic zones, dairy and agro-based enterprises, and an education city.

The Mahagathbandhan said it would guarantee minimum support price (MSP) for all crops, revive local markets and mandis, and ensure effective implementation of welfare schemes for Dalits, backward classes, and minorities.

It vowed to defend the constitutional rights of all minority populations and oppose any "unconstitutional law" imposed by the Centre.  According to the alliance, the Waqf Amendment Bill will be postponed, Waqf property management will be made more beneficial and welfare-oriented through transparency, and the management of Buddhist temples in Bodh Gaya will be turned over to the local Buddhist community.

The INDIA bloc has also promised to lift the ban on toddy in the state, which has had prohibition of alcohol since 2016, in the interest of farmers, and increase MGNREGA wages to ₹300 from ₹255 and the number of workdays to 200 from 100.

Education System

The alliance will review the Central Government’s NEP 2020 and draft an alternative education policy focused on equity and quality. Public schools will be strengthened, smart classrooms and digital boards introduced, and teachers freed from non-academic duties to focus on teaching.

Access to higher education will be expanded through 100 new colleges, model universities in every division, and a dedicated women’s university. Residential schools will be built for orphans and children of migrant labourers, while Navodaya-type schools will open across divisions. 

Scholarships for SC, ST, OBC, and minority students will be increased, and hostels constructed for both boys and girls. The student credit card limit will rise from ₹4 lakh to ₹8 lakh — and up to ₹25 lakh for disadvantaged groups, to support study in India and abroad.

The bloc also promises free uniforms and textbooks for all, strict regulation of private school fees, and legal action against paper leaks and corruption in education. Patna University will be upgraded to a central university, and new institutions in AI, robotics, data science, medicine, agriculture, and renewable energy will be established. 

Non-academic tasks assigned to teachers will be stopped. Along with the recruitment of teachers in madrassas, modern scientific and intellectual education will also be introduced to help integrate students into mainstream education.

People With Disabilities 

The INDIA bloc has pledged a comprehensive “Welfare Programme for People with Disabilities” to ensure a life of dignity, opportunity, and inclusion of PwDs of Bihar. The scheme will introduce special reservations in government jobs, a monthly pension of ₹3,000, and easy-access loans to help individuals start or expand small businesses. Dedicated housing schemes and assistive equipment will also be provided to improve living conditions.

To boost education and skills, the manifesto promises national-level residential coaching centres and specialised training institutions offering technical and professional courses. 

The bloc has further committed to creating a separate Department for People with Disabilities, along with a “Disability Mitra” in every panchayat to assist citizens in accessing welfare benefits. 

Insurance coverage and dedicated sports facilities for Paralympic athletes from Bihar will be introduced, ensuring equal support and recognition across all fields.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. England Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final 1: SA-W Lose Three Wickets For Three Runs

  2. Zimbabwe Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Chevrons Look To Subdue Out-Of-Form Afghans

  3. England Vs South Africa, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Is Sophie Ecclestone Fit For Semi-Final?

  4. New Zealand Vs England Live Streaming, 2nd ODI: NZ To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

  5. Pakistan Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Babar Azam Out For Duck As SA Beat PAK By 55 Runs In Rawalpindi

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  2. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  5. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kerala Left’s PM SHRI Crisis: CPI Stands Firm, To Boycott Cabinet Meeting

  2. Cyclone ‘Montha’ Set to Hit Andhra Coast on Oct 28; AP, Odisha on High Alert

  3. Raj Thackeray-Led MNS Releases Teaser For Rally In Mumbai Against Election Commission On November 1

  4. Haryana Gets Its First CJI In Justice Surya Kant

  5. INDIA Bloc Unveils Bihar Poll Manifesto: Jobs For Every Family, Free Power, And Old Pension Scheme Revival

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Armed Attack On Police And Paramilitary Stations In Pakistan’s Balochistan Province

  2. Twelve Feared Dead After Small Plane Crashes In Kenya’s Kwale County

  3. Israel Says Hamas Returned Remains Of Hostage Already Recovered

  4. Fact Check: No, Iran Has Not Repealed Its Hijab Ban

  5. Zohran Mamdani Gains Urdu Anthem With Ties To Legendary Pakistani Singer Noor Jehan

Latest Stories

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. SIR Phase 2 Announced: Voter Roll Revision To Cover 12 States And UTs, Including West Bengal And Tamil Nadu

  3. Parvathy Thiruvothu Teams Up With Don Palathara And Dileesh Pothan For Her Next

  4. Punjab FC 3-0 Gokulam Kerala Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Shers Ship Three Past 10-Man Malabarians

  5. India 1-2 Nepal Highlights, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: Bhandari's Brace Sinks Blue Tigresses

  6. Chhath Puja, Mobility, Migration and Modernity

  7. These Videos Are Entirely Fake: Chiranjeevi Files Complaint Over AI-Generated Deepfake Videos; Requests Urgent Removal

  8. Warring Urges Voters to Back Congress in Tarn Taran Bypoll for ‘Peace and Progress’