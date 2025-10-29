‘Tejashwi Pran’: Will Voters Buy Into INDIA Bloc’s Tall Promises For Bihar

LoP in Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses the media after releasing INDIA bloc's manifesto for Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. Photo: PTI

LoP in Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses the media after releasing INDIA bloc's manifesto for Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. Photo: PTI