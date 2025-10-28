Tejashwi Yadav Says INDIA Bloc Manifesto Will Chart Roadmap To Make Bihar Number One

Tejashwi Yadav says INDIA bloc manifesto is a roadmap to make Bihar number one.
RJD leader dubs it the ‘Tejashwi Pran Patra’ and accuses NDA of copying promises.
Bihar assembly polls to be held on 6 and 11 November; results on 14 November.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said the INDIA bloc’s manifesto will be a vision document aimed at making Bihar the number one state in the country.
The opposition coalition’s poll manifesto is scheduled to be released in the afternoon. “We have a vision for the state and a roadmap for its growth. It (the manifesto) can also be called the ‘Tejashwi Pran Patra’ (Tejashwi’s resolution document),” he told reporters here, according to PTI.
Criticising the NDA for not declaring its chief ministerial candidate, Yadav said, “We announced our CM face ahead of the polls... We are releasing our manifesto today. What about the NDA parties? They have neither declared their CM candidate nor released its manifesto. They simply copy our promises.”
The RJD leader also alleged that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have not done anything constructive for Bihar. “Whenever the PM comes to Bihar… he abuses opposition leaders and promotes negative politics,” the INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial candidate alleged.
The 243-member Bihar assembly will go to polls in two phases on 6 and 11 November, with results set to be announced on 14 November, PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI)