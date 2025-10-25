CPI-M Bengal Leaders To Join Bihar Election Campaign With Mahagathbandhan

Left parties strengthen Bihar poll drive as CPI-M and Congress leaders from West Bengal join forces to back the Mahagathbandhan on unemployment and jobs.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
CPI-M, Bihar elections 2025, Mahagathbandhan
In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, the CPI-M contested four seats and won two. Photo: PTI; Representational image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • CPI-M to send senior Bengal leaders, including Mohammad Salim, for Bihar poll campaign.

  • Party focuses on unemployment as key issue alongside Mahagathbandhan allies.

  • Congress and Left leaders from West Bengal also join campaign efforts in Bihar.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has decided to send senior leaders from West Bengal to campaign in Bihar, aligning fully with the Mahagathbandhan ahead of the first phase of Assembly elections next week. According to The Statesman, the CPI-M’s central leadership has drawn up a major campaign plan, focusing primarily on the issue of unemployment.

The CPI-M politburo has approved the deployment of senior leaders, including West Bengal state secretary and politburo member Mohammad Salim, who will campaign in Bihar for four days. “We will campaign as per the schedule set by the Bihar leadership,” Salim told The Statesman. “If the state committee seeks additional support, more leaders from West Bengal will be sent,” he added.

Devotees of Lord Ayyappa at the Sabarimala Temple to offer prayers | - file pic |
Left’s Ayyappa Gamble: Decoding CPIM’s Political Calculus On Sabarimala

BY N.K. Bhoopesh

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, the CPI-M contested four seats and won two. Both sitting MLAs, Satyendra Yadav and Ajay Kumar, are contesting again this time. The CPI-M is once more contesting four seats as part of the INDIA bloc, which includes the RJD, Congress and Left parties. Within the alliance, the CPI(ML) Liberation is contesting 20 seats, while the CPI-M and CPI have a smaller share under the seat-sharing arrangement.

In a video statement, CPI-M general secretary M A Baby said unemployment remains a central issue in Bihar. “Like the rest of the country, Bihar is facing a severe unemployment crisis. Lakhs of young men and women are struggling to find jobs. The Mahagathbandhan, led by the RJD and supported by Left and secular democratic forces, is contesting this election on the demand for employment,” he said, adding that he was confident voters would back the alliance.

Related Content
Related Content
Kerala High Court - PTI
Kerala: Nine CPIM Workers Convicted In BJP Worker's Murder Case

BY PTI

Meanwhile, Congress leaders from West Bengal are also active in the state. Former Berhampore MP and AICC member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, one of the party’s senior observers for the Bihar polls, has been making frequent visits to Patna. Malda South MP Isha Khan Choudhury has been appointed district observer, while Kolkata councillor Santosh Pathak—who has family roots in Bihar’s Buxar district—is already on the campaign trail.

The Bihar Assembly election has become one of the most high-profile contests in the country, drawing leaders from across parties. While top BJP figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have begun campaigning, it remains unclear whether senior BJP leaders from Bengal, such as state president Shamik Bhattacharya or opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari, will join the effort.

null - null
Fresh Violence In Kerala: Four RSS Workers Attacked, Crude Bomb Hurled At CPIM Rally

BY Outlook Web Bureau

According to The Statesman, CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya is currently in Bihar overseeing his party’s campaign. Members of the party’s student and youth fronts from West Bengal have also joined the election drive. Partha Ghosh, a member of the CPI(ML) central committee, said state committee member Nilashis Basu is already in Bihar, though senior leaders from Bengal may stay back due to the upcoming state conference.

(With inputs from The Statesman)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Prasidh Krishna Drops Alex Carey | AUS 156/3 (30)

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round Two, Day 1 Updates: Yudhvir Singh Strikes Early, Sends Sumit Godara Packing

  3. Pakistan Test Captain Shan Masood Named PCB Consultant For International Cricket

  4. Australia Vs South Africa, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Indore Weather Forecast, Holkar Stadium Pitch Report

  5. India Vs Australia Toss Update, 3rd ODI: AUS To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  2. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  3. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  4. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  5. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Jammu And Kashmir Votes For Four Rajya Sabha Seats Amid First Poll Since Article 370 Abrogation

  2. Are Young Indians Spending More: India’s Credit Card Outstandings Soar 84,000% In A Decade

  3. Day In Pics: October 24, 2025

  4. Remembering Piyush Pandey, India’s Master Storyteller In Advertising

  5. The Evolution Of RSS Publications: From Word Of Mouth To A Pan-Indian Media Presence

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. Labour Suffers Heavy Defeat In Welsh By-Election, Falling Behind Reform UK

  2. Three Policemen Killed In Twin Blasts In Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

  3. Mark Carney’s Asian Outreach Marks Pivot From US Dependence

  4. White House Defends H-1B Visa Reforms As Tech firms, Universities Sue

  5. EU Leaders Pledge Financial Support To Ukraine, Decision On Mechanism Delayed To December

Latest Stories

  1. Baahubali - The Epic Trailer: SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus Is Back In All Its Glory

  2. Pakistan Test Captain Shan Masood Named PCB Consultant For International Cricket

  3. Bihar Polls: Police Warn Action Over Songs Fueling Caste Divide In Campaigns

  4. October 25, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Gemini, Sagittarius, And Pisces

  5. Weekly Horoscope For October 26–November 1, 2025: Financial Growth And New Beginnings Await Taurus, Gemini And Scorpio

  6. Loving Our Bodies: Book Excerpt from ‘The Sensual Self’

  7. Book Review |Janaki Bakhle's Savarkar and the Making of Hindutva

  8. Healing Amid Grief: A Doctor’s Story Of Surgery In Kashmir’s Vale