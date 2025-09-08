Left’s Ayyappa Gamble: Decoding CPIM’s Political Calculus On Sabarimala

He points out that the Sabarimala deity does not strictly belong to the Hindu pantheon, nor can the temple historically be considered exclusive to Hindus. “It has always had a more secular character and, in fact, originally belonged to the Malayarayans, a tribal community. The summit should ideally deliberate with devotees on how the temple can be restored for the Malayarayans. The authorities could also explore how the Supreme Court's verdict on women’s entry can be meaningfully implemented. And since the issue revolves around Lord Ayyappa, the summit, by its very nature, ought to be multi-religious,” he adds.