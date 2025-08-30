CPI(M) Condemns Mohan Bhagwat’s Remarks On Kashi, Mathura Mosques

The party's Polit Bureau said that with his statement, Bhagwat "attempted to reignite the Mathura and Kashi disputes. He demanded that Muslims 'give away' the mosques in these two places as a precondition for 'brotherhood'," the CPI(M) said "After the demolition of the Babri Masjid, an act in which the RSS was involved, the Parliament passed a law prohibiting the alteration of any religious site that existed before 1947. According to this law, the status quo must be maintained in both Mathura and Kashi," the party said.