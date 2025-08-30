CPI(M) Condemns Mohan Bhagwat’s Remarks On Kashi, Mathura Mosques

The party's Polit Bureau said that with his statement Bhagwat "attempted to reignite the Mathura and Kashi disputes.

CPI(M) Condemns Mohan Bhagwat’s Remarks On Kashi, Mathura Mosques
Mohan Bhagwat Photo: File photo
  • The CPI(M) on Friday condemned the RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks.

  The party's Polit Bureau said that with his statement Bhagwat "attempted to reignite the Mathura and Kashi disputes.

  • In his address, he asked Muslims to “give away” the mosques in Kashi and Mathura as disregard of the law of land.

The CPI(M) condemned the RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks asking Muslims to “give away” the mosques in Kashi and Mathura as disregard of the law of land. They claimed that such demands are aimed at provoking communal passions and polarising society along religious lines, PTI reported. 

The RSS has recently launched a programme to commemorate its 100 years of existence. Bhagwat made the comments on the last day of his three-day lecture series at Vigyan Bhawan.

The party's Polit Bureau said that with his statement, Bhagwat "attempted to reignite the Mathura and Kashi disputes. He demanded that Muslims 'give away' the mosques in these two places as a precondition for 'brotherhood'," the CPI(M) said "After the demolition of the Babri Masjid, an act in which the RSS was involved, the Parliament passed a law prohibiting the alteration of any religious site that existed before 1947. According to this law, the status quo must be maintained in both Mathura and Kashi," the party said.

"Such demands are aimed at provoking communal passions, diverting public attention, and polarising society along religious lines," it added.

The party alleged that the remarks were levied to shield the BJP government from public anger ahead of the upcoming elections. "It has long been the practice of the RSS and its affiliated organisations to incite communal divisions whenever they seek to distract people from their worsening economic conditions," it said.

The party stated that the masses have become disillusioned with the BJP government due to high US tariffs, a weakening economy, growing attacks on peasants and workers, and mounting proof of electoral malpractices and manipulation. 

The CPI(M) also called upon the people of the country to "remain vigilant against the divisive policies of the RSS. The unity and integrity of India are of utmost importance and must be safeguarded at all costs.” 

With PTI inputs 

