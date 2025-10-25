Tejashwi Yadav Promises Jobs, Factories And Education Reforms If INDIA Bloc Wins Bihar

Yadav pledges factories and investment to make Bihar a leading state.
INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said he would turn Bihar into a leading state by attracting investment and establishing factories if the opposition coalition is voted to power.
Speaking at an election rally in Gogri in Khagaria district in support of RJD’s Parbatta candidate Sanjeev Kumar, Yadav said his campaign was aimed at rebuilding the state rather than merely forming a government.
"We need to make Bihar number one, for which there is a need to bring investments, promote education and ensure proper health facilities," he said.
He also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah of "hijacking" Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said Kumar "is incapable of leading Bihar anymore".
At a separate rally in the Alauli assembly segment, where he campaigned for RJD candidate Ramvriksha Sada, Yadav drew attention to recurring floods in the area. "This region remains inundated due to floods from July to December. Farmers face a lot of problems. But no one, including the CM, comes here," he said. "I will ensure proper drainage facilities to eliminate the problem of waterlogging once and for all."
Yadav pointed out that, despite the NDA being in power in Bihar for 21 years and at the Centre for 11 years, no degree college had been set up in Alauli. "When I become the CM, I will establish schools and colleges here so that students don't have to go out to study," he said.
He praised Sada, saying the candidate had stood up to BJP MLAs in the assembly "when they were abusing me".
Reiterating a key pledge, Yadav said that if the INDIA bloc formed the government a law would be enacted within 20 days to provide a government job to every family, with recruitments to be completed in 20 months. "Can't see the pain of unemployed degree holders. For those who are questioning where I will bring the funds from to provide the promised jobs, I will reveal my plan in a few days," he said.
Yadav also renewed promises to regularise the services of contractual workers and community mobilisers, and to provide women an annual sum of Rs 30,000 in a single instalment shortly after the government is formed. He contrasted this with what he called "the debt of Rs 10,000 given by the NDA government".
"I will pray to 'Chhathi maiyya' to overthrow the NDA government, and relieve people of their pain and anguish," he said, according to PTI.
(With inputs from PTI)