Tejashwi Yadav's Poll Promises Impractical: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Yadav's 2.6 crore household jobs cost Rs 12 lakh crore vs Bihar's Rs 3 lakh crore budget.
Land-for-jobs, IRCTC hotels-for-land deals; Tejashwi accused under IPC 420; Lalu's 32+ year fodder scam sentences.
Nitish Kumar's scheme benefits 1.21 crore women; RJD accused of false promises and jungle raj revival.
BJP Lok Sabha MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday dismissed RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's election promises as "impractical" and accused him and his family of corruption. Prasad alleged RJD plans "to take away people's land under the garb of providing government jobs," referencing the land-for-jobs scam during RJD's previous tenure.
Yadav promised government jobs to at least one person in 2.6 crore households, requiring Rs 12 lakh crore—four times Bihar's Rs 3 lakh crore annual budget. On Yadav's pledge to regularise contractual workers including Jeevika Didis, Prasad noted the scheme is Nitish Kumar's brainchild benefiting 1.21 crore women.
Prasad accused RJD of "false promises to mislead voters" and claimed Bihar won't trust a party "tainted by corruption and misgovernance." He countered Yadav's NDA vision charge, stating "development works done by NDA are visible" under Modi-Nitish double-engine government.
The BJP leader labeled RJD rule as "fear, loot and corruption" earning the 'jungle raj' tag. He questioned Yadav's work claims as Deputy CM under Nitish Kumar and attacked the Yadav family over the IRCTC land-for-hotels scam.
Prasad stated 3.5 acres along Patna's Bailey Road transferred to Lalu's family via Delight Marketing Company when Lalu was Railway Minister. Tejashwi faces trial under IPC Section 420 (cheating). Lalu convicted in four fodder scam cases with 32 years 5 months sentence.