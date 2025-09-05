People with Disabilities Campaign for Meaningful Inclusion in Maharashtra  

Dinde points out the gap between Pune’s image as a smart city and the lived reality of disabled people. “Pune calls itself a smart city, but for many disabled people, it doesn’t feel that way.” She adds, “The metro is a good step forward, but even there, full accessibility is missing. Getting to stations is hard, and the first and last mile is not planned well for wheelchair users or people with other disabilities. Footpaths are often broken or blocked, and many government and private buildings are still not accessible. If Pune really wants to be a smart city, inclusion has to be at the heart of everything, not just a word on paper.”