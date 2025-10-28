Tejashwi Yadav Slams Bihar Govt Over Law and Order, Promises Jobs for All

At another rally in Taraiya assembly constituency of Saran, Yadav said: “People of Bihar are fed up with unemployment and price hike. They want a government that will ensure ‘padhai, dawai, kamai, sichai’ (better education, health facilities, employment and irrigation facilities).” The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with results set to be announced on November 14.