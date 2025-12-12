Haryana Vs Rajasthan Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Anshul Kamboj Strikes In 1st Over For HAR

Haryana Vs Rajasthan Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: 1st Wicket Down! RAJ
Anshul Kamboj strikes in the 1st over for Haryana, gets the wicket of KS Rathore for 4 runs. Not the start, Rajasthan would have wanted in the powerplay. Deepak Hooda comes to the crease for Haryana.
Haryana Vs Rajasthan Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Playing XIs
Haryana (Playing XI): Arsh Ranga, Ankit Kumar(c), Nishant Sindhu, Yashvardhan Dalal(w), Parth Vats, Samant Jakhar, Ashish Siwach, Sumit Kumar, Ishant Bhardwaj, Anshul Kamboj, Arpit Rana
Rajasthan (Playing XI): Kunal Singh Rathore, Shubham Garhwal, Mahipal Lomror, Deepak Hooda, Karan Lamba, Mukul Choudhary(w), Manav Suthar(c), Rahul Chahar, Ashok Sharma, Akash Maharaj Singh, Sahil Dhiwan
Haryana Vs Rajasthan Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Toss Update
The news is out from the centre. Haryana have won the toss and elected to field first against Rajasthan.
Haryana Vs Rajasthan Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Squads
Rajasthan: Ram Mohan Chouhan, Ramnivas Golada, Deepak Hooda, Karan Lamba, Mahipal Lomror, Mukul Choudhary(w), Kukna Ajay Singh, Ashok Sharma, Manav Suthar(c), Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sahil Dhiwan, Kunal Singh Rathore, Ajayraj Singh, Sachin Yadav, Kartik Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Shubham Garhwal, Bharat Sharma, Akash Maharaj Singh
Haryana: Arsh Ranga, Ankit Kumar(c), Nishant Sindhu, Yashvardhan Dalal(w), Samant Jakhar, Sumit Kumar, Ashish Siwach, Ishant Bhardwaj, Anshul Kamboj, Arpit Rana, Parth Vats, Anuj Thakral, Vivek Naresh Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuwan Rohilla, Mayank Shandilya, Yuvraj Yogender Singh