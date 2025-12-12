Haryana Vs Rajasthan Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Anshul Kamboj Strikes In 1st Over For HAR

Haryana Vs Rajasthan Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Both the teams will look to start the Super League with a start to boost their qualification chances. Follow the live score and updates of the match here

V
Vikas Patwal
Haryana Vs Rajasthan Live Score
Haryana will take on Rajasthan in the match Super League Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Pune. File
Haryana Vs Rajasthan Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Super League Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy between Haryana and Rajasthan at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Friday, December 12. Rajasthan suffered a major blow before the match as their explosive wicket-keeper batter Kartik Sharma was ruled out of the remaining tournament due to a finger injury. Haryana, on the other hand are going with a strong bowing squad including the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Anshul Kamboj. Both the teams will look to start the Super League stage with a win to bost their chances of making into the finals. Follow the score and real-time updates of the match here.
LIVE UPDATES

Haryana Vs Rajasthan Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: 1st Wicket Down! RAJ 

Anshul Kamboj strikes in the 1st over for Haryana, gets the wicket of KS Rathore for 4 runs. Not the start, Rajasthan would have wanted in the powerplay. Deepak Hooda comes to the crease for Haryana.

Haryana Vs Rajasthan Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Playing XIs

Haryana (Playing XI): Arsh Ranga, Ankit Kumar(c), Nishant Sindhu, Yashvardhan Dalal(w), Parth Vats, Samant Jakhar, Ashish Siwach, Sumit Kumar, Ishant Bhardwaj, Anshul Kamboj, Arpit Rana

Rajasthan (Playing XI): Kunal Singh Rathore, Shubham Garhwal, Mahipal Lomror, Deepak Hooda, Karan Lamba, Mukul Choudhary(w), Manav Suthar(c), Rahul Chahar, Ashok Sharma, Akash Maharaj Singh, Sahil Dhiwan

Haryana Vs Rajasthan Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Toss Update

The news is out from the centre. Haryana have won the toss and elected to field first against Rajasthan.

Haryana Vs Rajasthan Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Squads

Rajasthan: Ram Mohan Chouhan, Ramnivas Golada, Deepak Hooda, Karan Lamba, Mahipal Lomror, Mukul Choudhary(w), Kukna Ajay Singh, Ashok Sharma, Manav Suthar(c), Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sahil Dhiwan, Kunal Singh Rathore, Ajayraj Singh, Sachin Yadav, Kartik Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Shubham Garhwal, Bharat Sharma, Akash Maharaj Singh

Haryana: Arsh Ranga, Ankit Kumar(c), Nishant Sindhu, Yashvardhan Dalal(w), Samant Jakhar, Sumit Kumar, Ashish Siwach, Ishant Bhardwaj, Anshul Kamboj, Arpit Rana, Parth Vats, Anuj Thakral, Vivek Naresh Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuwan Rohilla, Mayank Shandilya, Yuvraj Yogender Singh

Haryana Vs Rajasthan Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Welcome! 

Welcome all the cricket fans! We are back with the live blog of the Group B, Super League clash of SMAT 2025 between Rajasthan and Haryana. Stay tuned with us for the live score and updates of the match.

Published At:
