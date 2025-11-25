Supreme Court Refuses To Monitor Every Case Of Hate Speech, Urges Use Of Existing Legal Mechanisms

During the hearing, Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta told the petitioner that the Court cannot act as a pan-India watchdog. “How can this court continue to monitor all such instances all over the country? You approach the authorities. Photo: File photo

