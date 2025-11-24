Supreme Court Seeks Responses on Plea Challenging Anonymous Political Donations

The plea argues the rule undermines voter transparency and seeks a ban on cash contributions, mandatory disclosure of donor details and stricter scrutiny of party funding.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Supreme Court hearing
Supreme Court of India | Illustration by Saahil for Outlook India
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Supreme Court issued notices to the Centre, Election Commission, and major political parties on a petition challenging the provision allowing "anonymous" cash donations below ₹2,000.

  • The petition references the court’s 2024 ruling scrapping electoral bonds and says the cash exemption is unjustified in the era of widespread digital payments.

The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre and other authorities on a petition challenging the validity of a provision in the Income Tax Act that permits political parties to receive "anonymous" cash donations below ₹2,000.

The petition argues that the provision weakens transparency and undermines the integrity of the electoral system by withholding information about the source of political funding, including donor identities and intentions, thereby preventing voters from making informed choices.

The bench issued notices to the Centre, the Election Commission, and several political parties after the plea also sought a direction requiring the poll body to mandate, as a condition for registration and election symbol allotment, that no political party be allowed to accept cash donations.

Supreme Court of India - PTI
Supreme Court Accepts Centre's Aravali Definition, Bans Fresh Mining Leases To Safeguard Ancient Range

BY Outlook News Desk

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said the matter would be taken up after four weeks.

At the outset, the bench asked senior advocate Vijay Hansaria, representing petitioner Khem Singh Bhati along with advocate Sneha Kalita, why the high court had not been approached first.

Related Content
Related Content

"Let the high court consider this," the bench initially remarked.

Hansaria responded that the issue concerns political funding across all parties nationwide. The bench then agreed to proceed and issued notices to the Election Commission, the Centre, and major parties including the BJP and Congress.

The plea calls for striking down Clause (d) of Section 13A of the Income Tax Act, 1961, terming it unconstitutional, and references the Supreme Court’s 2024 judgment scrapping the electoral bonds scheme.

According to the petition, "The petitioner is seeking direction that the political parties must disclose the name and all other particulars of the person paying any amount of money to it, and no amount can be received in cash so as to maintain transparency in the political funding."

Section 13A pertains to tax exemptions for the income of political parties, including voluntary contributions.

The plea also demands that the Election Commission scrutinise Form 24A contribution reports filed by recognised parties and require them to return funds where PAN or address details are missing.

It further seeks notices under the Election Symbol Order, 1968, to parties that fail to file complete contribution reports within the prescribed timeline, and calls for party accounts to be audited by independent auditors appointed by the commission.

Justice Pardiwala and Justice Mahadevan | - null
No More Pocket Veto: How Justice Pardiwala’s Judgment in TN Governor’s case Redefined Assent to Bills

BY Kumar Kartikeya

The petition also asks the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to examine income tax filings and audit reports of political parties from the last five years and initiate proceedings for penalties, tax recovery, and prosecution for violations of Section 13A of the Income Tax Act and Section 29C of the Representation of the People Act.

The plea states the issue arose when political parties filed contribution and audit reports in September and November 2024 and August 2025, allegedly providing "incomplete details".

It argues that the public’s fundamental right to information under Article 19(1)(a) has been violated by "section 13A(d) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, which allows political parties to receive anonymous cash donations below Rs 2,000."

The petition contends that the exemption enables undisclosed funding, compromising accountability and creating the possibility of "undisclosed or tainted money" influencing elections.

Citing the widespread adoption of digital payments, including UPI, the plea says the continuation of cash exemptions is "manifestly arbitrary" and contrary to transparency objectives.

The petition also refers to the Supreme Court’s 2024 ruling that struck down the electoral bonds scheme, introduced in 2018 as an alternative to cash donations in the name of transparency.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Karnali Yaks Vs Sudur Paschim Royals LIVE Score, NPL 2025: SPR Set Target of 140 Runs, KAY Innings Underway

  2. After Smriti Mandhana's Father, Her Fiance Palash Muchhal Is Hospitalised: Report

  3. India Vs South Africa: Cricketing Taboo Of Follow On Returns After Guwahati Collapse

  4. India Vs South Africa, ODI Series: BCCI Announces Squad; Shubman Gill Officially Out - Check Who's In, Who's Out

  5. IND Vs SA, 2nd Test: When Was India Last Asked To Follow-On At Home – Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  4. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  5. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  2. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  4. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  5. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Breaking ‘Inherited’ Taboos: Why Kerala Muslims Are Remarrying Under Special Marriage Act

  2. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave Intensifies, Heavy Rain Expected November 26-28

  3. Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party Dissolves All Units After Bihar Poll Rout

  4. The Life and Times of Madvi Hidma 

  5. The Pamphlet Man: An Indian Professor’s Quest To Heal A Divided World

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  2. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  3. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  4. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  5. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

World News

  1. Amnesty Shares Video Of UK Police Arresting Protesting Mannequin

  2. G20 Security Success Must Become Standard For Citizens, Says Expert

  3. You Should Have Warned Us G20 is So Tough, We Might Have Run Away”: Ramaphosa’s Jibe At PM Modi

  4. How Politics Is Affecting The G-20 Forum

  5. Russia Claims Capture Of Three More Villages In East Ukraine

Latest Stories

  1. Dharmendra Dies At 89: Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar Pay Emotional Tribute To The He-Man Of Bollywood

  2. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  3. No More Pocket Veto: How Justice Pardiwala’s Judgment in TN Governor’s case Redefined Assent to Bills

  4. Biratnagar Kings Vs Janakpur Bolts Highlights, Nepal Premier League 2025: BIK Beat JKB By 9 Runs In Low-Scoring Affair

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  6. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  7. Horoscope Today, November 24, 2025: What’s in Store for Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces & More

  8. Justice Surya Kant: 53rd Chief Justice Of India; Courter of Controversy