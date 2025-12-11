SC Rejects Sanjiv Bhatt’s Plea to Suspend 20-Year Drug Case Sentence

Top court refuses to entertain former IPS officer’s appeal in the 1996 drug-planting case, where he was convicted of falsely implicating a Rajasthan lawyer.

SC Rejects Sanjiv Bhatt's Plea to Suspend 20-Year Drug Case Sentence
SC Rejects Sanjiv Bhatt’s Plea to Suspend 20-Year Drug Case Sentence
  • Supreme Court declines Bhatt’s plea seeking suspension of his 20-year NDPS sentence.

  • Bhatt was convicted for framing a Rajasthan lawyer in a fabricated 1996 drug seizure.

  • Previous attempts to shift trial over alleged bias were dismissed with a ₹3 lakh cost.

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a plea filed by former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt seeking seeking suspension of the 20-year jail sentence imposed on him in a 1996 drug seizure case.

A bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi said it was not inclined to entertain the matter.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by Bhatt seeking suspension of sentence in the case.

A sessions court in Palanpur town of Gujarat’s Banaskantha district had sentenced Bhatt to 20 years in the case dating back to 1996.

Bhatt was found guilty of falsely implicating a Rajasthan-based lawyer by claiming that in 1996, police had seized drugs from a hotel room in Palanpur where the lawyer was staying.

Bhatt, who was sacked from service in 2015, was a superintendent of police in Banaskantha district in 1996.

Supreme Court Rejects Bail For Ex-IPS Officer Sanjiv Bhatt In 1990 Custodial Death Case

BY Outlook News Desk

The district police under him had arrested Sumersingh Rajpurohit, a Rajasthan-based lawyer, in 1996 claiming they had seized drugs from a hotel room in Palanpur town where he was staying.

However, the Rajasthan police later said Rajpurohit was falsely implicated by the Banaskantha police to compel him to transfer a disputed property located at Pali in Rajasthan.

Former police inspector I B Vyas had moved the Gujarat High Court in 1999 demanding a thorough inquiry into the case. Bhatt was arrested by the state CID in September 2018 in the drug case under the NDPS Act and is in Palanpur sub-jail since then.

Last year, the former IPS officer had approached the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the trial in the 28-year-old drug case to another sessions court alleging bias. He had also sought directions for recording of the trial court proceedings.

However, the Supreme Court had dismissed Bhatt’s plea and imposed a cost of Rs 3 lakh on him for alleging bias against a lower court judge conducting his trial in the drug planting case.

