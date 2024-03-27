A sessions court in Palanpur town of Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Wednesday convicted former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt in a drug seizure case dating back to 1996.
The court's verdict on Wednesday found Bhatt guilty of falsely implicating a Rajasthan-based lawyer in a drug case.
Sanjiv Bhatt, who was serving as the superintendent of police of Banaskantha district at the time, had claimed that in 1996, police had seized drugs from a hotel room in Palanpur where the lawyer was staying. The lawyer, identified as Sumersingh Rajpurohit, was arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) based on these claims.
However, the Rajasthan police later refuted these allegations, stating that Rajpurohit was falsely implicated by the Banaskantha police. They alleged that the motive behind this false implication was to coerce Rajpurohit into transferring a disputed property located in Pali, Rajasthan.
Former police inspector I B Vyas raised concerns about the case in 1999 and moved the Gujarat High Court, demanding a thorough inquiry into the matter.
Following the court's verdict, Sanjiv Bhatt, who was dismissed from the Indian Police Service in 2015, faces the prospect of punishment. The quantum of punishment is expected to be pronounced on Thursday afternoon.