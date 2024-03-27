Sanjiv Bhatt, who was serving as the superintendent of police of Banaskantha district at the time, had claimed that in 1996, police had seized drugs from a hotel room in Palanpur where the lawyer was staying. The lawyer, identified as Sumersingh Rajpurohit, was arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) based on these claims.