Four Decades And Waiting: A Tale Of Betrayal And Injustice For Rajasthan's Khetri Trust

Prithvi Raj Singh, scion of the Khetri lineage and custodian of its trust, has fought this case for far too long. Since his appointment as managing trustee in 2008, he has been at the forefront of a battle that has defined nearly two decades of his life. “What can I say?” he reflects on the September 2025 Supreme Court decision. “It was fun while it lasted—the travel, the hearings, the early morning drives to Delhi, briefing lawyers. It became such a part of our lives that, when the final hearing came, I almost didn’t know what to feel.” He recalls leaving the Supreme Court that day: “My reaction was simple. We are not coming back here again. It felt like the last day of school.” Yet, as with everything in this case, the twist came later: the judgment was in their favour, but the State never complied.