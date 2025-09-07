Her Story: K. Srilata's Poems Call Attention To The Voices Of Mahabharata's Women

Gandhari has been portrayed for ages as the righteous wife who blindfolded herself because her husband was blind. Little was said about the desires of a woman who chose to be blind in a patriarchal household. In the poem ‘The More I Burned’, we find a Gandhari who confesses how her own choice went against her and the more she was sucked in, the taller the walls of the kingdom grew around her wishes. The mother of the Kauravas spells out her desires and reveals the rebel in her in the poem ‘The Life That Might Have Been Mine’, where she shoots down her friend’s criticism of a jeweller she used to love. This is where the sacrificing woman metamorphoses into a woman who has her own needs. She says that when she thinks about the jeweller, she thinks about how she could have claimed her life as her own. Readers must understand that it not a blindfolded woman who is speaking. We hear the voice of a woman who knows what she wants but cannot utter them because of her obligations.