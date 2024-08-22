A Revolution Against India's Proto-Colonial Policies

A

An interim government is, by definition, a provisional regime instituted to facilitate the transition to a popularly elected government. I hope for the best transition possible with the limited resources, personnel and experience the interim regime would command. However, we must keep vigil against unwarranted ambitions being fostered behind baize tables and grey curtains on. Our reading of the scenario can be described in Antonio Gramsci’s well-known idioms: Optimism of the will, pessimism of the intellect.

Let us give hope a chance. As the Hispanic slogan goes: el pueblo unido jamás será vencido (the people united will never be defeated.)

In Bangladesh, political parties, as usual, failed to put together an effective opposition against tyranny for a long time. Despite their best efforts, they could not, severally or between themselves, come together to dislodge that hitherto unprecedented autocratic regime. It was a long-expected (but in the event actually unpredicted) outburst of a student vanguard that—eventually—filled the hole in leadership.

The movement began, as is now well known, as a protest against an unfair law of job reservations in the public sector but broke out into a massive uprising in the wake of the regime’s attempts at unleashing forces of repression by commanding lethal firearms on unarmed masses, forcible abductions and tortures perpetrated on all, including student leaders, and many other crimes against humanity.

The interim regime is only a stop-gap measure, albeit a logical outcome of the circumstances, in the twilight of the waning regime. Its fundamental tasks are best viewed, perhaps, as a two-tier enterprise: First, the clearing up of the debris and second, the setting up of a new house.

The first task is to restore civil rights and put an end to the remnants of the autocratic regime. This house-cleaning business involves closing those open veins of a struggling economy that shed all its blood, the restoration, the lifting of a devastatingly looted economy by its bootstraps. It is a formidable task by itself.

The second option is to transition to a democratically elected government in a free and fair way within a reasonable timetable. Both tasks involve rewriting certain aspects of the unfairly amended and mutilated constitution.