Tree Of Death

On my first day to report on the case, two local reporters asked me if I knew the truth. They took me to the side and told me it was a property case and the girl was having an affair with one of the accused. On the way to the village, a local Thakur man stopped me and volunteered to tell me that the girl was in a relationship. There were Thakur maha­panchayats that were called. Vote-bank politics reared its ugly head.