National

Tree Of Death

As we witness protests over a brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee woman doctor at the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, haunts of the many rape cases before come back.

Illustration: Vikas Thakur
Photo: Illustration: Vikas Thakur
info_icon

The mango tree with the bodies of two minor girls hanging from its branches has continued to haunt me ever since it was first reported. It was a rape case. It happened in 2014 in Katra Sadatganj in UP’s Badaun district. The two cousins had gone to relieve themselves in the morning. Their bodies had been hung from the branches of trees just 500 metres away from their house.

It makes you perpetually angry and afraid. That’s what a rape story does to you.

In my lifetime, I have absorbed so many rape stories, that each time a rape case is reported, the memory of all the rape cases with their gory details resurface. And then, you wonder about the hundreds, maybe thousands, that go unreported.

You feel violated as a woman.

My first encounter with a rape story was in 1999 in Patna, Bihar, when my college senior’s semi-naked body was found in a car in Patna. She was 22 years old and was a student at Patna Women’s College. She had been crowned the ‘Queen’ on farewell night in school, which was also my school.

She had been raped. By many men, it was said. Semen was found on her body. In Patna, there were candlelit marches to protest the non-action by the police.

The case remains unsolved till date. The accused, Sadhu Yadav—brother of Rabri Devi, former Bihar Chief Minister and wife of Lalu Prasad Yadav, the Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo—refused the DNA test. The CBI closed the case, saying it was a suicide, even though medical examination later revealed that the semen on the clothes of the bodies of the victim and her male friend, belonged to more than one person.

In the Badaun case too, the CBI had said it was a suicide.

We are again witnessing protests across the country over a brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee woman doctor at the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata earlier this month.

What does it mean for women? It is reliving every rape case one has come to know of.

It was in Hathras that I began to comprehend how stories of rape get distorted and circulated. I was there to cover the rape and murder of a young Dalit girl in 2020.

On my first day to report on the case, two local reporters asked me if I knew the truth. They took me to the side and told me it was a property case and the girl was having an affair with one of the accused. On the way to the village, a local Thakur man stopped me and volunteered to tell me that the girl was in a relationship. There were Thakur maha­panchayats that were called. Vote-bank politics reared its ugly head.

A girl had been killed, her tongue had been mutilated and her body broken and bruised. But even in her death, which was undeserved and showed the failure of the state, she was being judged. When will we see the horrors of what rape stories do to us? Why must women be broken so badly?

Such cases are termed “unfortunate”, and compensation is announced. Justice is another matter. What constitutes justice is a question that has no clear answers.

There will be fast-track courts and death punishments and judgements and then, there will be another rape story and we will keep wondering why women are still unsafe. Is it because rape exposes many things about class and caste? Is it because being a woman means you belong to the lowest caste?

A few years ago, I had visited Phoolan Devi’s village to see what happens when a woman who was raped decides to avenge herself.

In the next issue of Outlook, we will remember the stories of rapes reported widely and those that only became crime briefs because they happened to those who were poor and lower caste communities and lived far away from the cities where protests like the ones we are witnessing now are difficult to mobilise.

Remembering is important. Because we forget too soon.

I am a woman and I remember. And I must remind everyone that these stories happened and they continue to.

The mango tree returns to me each time I hear of a rape. That’s not okay.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. PAK Vs BAN, 1st Test: Continuity Key For Pakistan Captain Masood Ahead Of Bangladesh Opener
  2. Netherlands Vs United States, ICC World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Fiji Vs Samoa And Vanuatu Vs Cook Islands T20Is Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Will Jay Shah Become Next ICC Chairman? Greg Barclay's Withdrawal Sparks Speculation
  5. Max 60 Caribbean League: Japan Captain Kendel Kadowaki Fleming Joins New York Strikers
Football News
  1. PFA Awards: Rodri Predicts Player Of The Year Foden Could Be England's Best-Ever
  2. Serie A: Juventus Duo Thuram, Weah Suffer Hamstring Injuries In Opener
  3. Lille 2-0 Slavia Praha: Zhegrova's Second Ensures Strong Lead In Champions League Qualifying
  4. PFA Awards: Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Bunny Shaw Win Top Prizes
  5. Kolkata's Top Three Clubs Unite For The First Time To Demand Justice, Return Of Durand Cup
Tennis News
  1. 'No Fault Found': Jannik Sinner Cleared After Twice Testing Positive For Banned Substance
  2. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner Tested Positive For Steroids Twice, But Will Not Be Suspended
  3. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes 'Difficult Week' To Win Fifth ATP Title Of The Season
  4. Cincinnati Open: Sabalenka Downs Pegula To Win Sixth WTA 1000 Title
  5. Winston-Salem Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Bows Out In First Round
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Doctor Case LIVE: Protests Rage On Across India; FAIMA Says 'Will Not Join Back At Work'
  2. Badlapur School Case: Local Train Services Resume; Oppn Slams Shinde Govt Over Women's Safety
  3. Thane SUV Clash: At Least 4 Injured As Tata Harrier Rams Fortuner |On Cam
  4. Kolkata Doctor Autopsy: Manual Strangulation, Smothering Caused Death; Evidence Suggests 'Forceful Penetration'
  5. J&K Assembly Polls: BJP Appoints Ram Madhav, G Kishan Reddy As Election In-Charge
Entertainment News
  1. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
  2. Sydney Sweeney Set To Play Black Cat In Spider-Man 4? | Here's Everything We Know About The Viral Rumors
  3. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  4. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  5. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
US News
  1. TikTok Stars Sophia La Corte, Halley Kate, And Reed Williams’ Relationship Stirs Controversy | Viral Drama Explained
  2. iPhone 16 Pro Leaks Reveal New 'Desert Titanium' Color And Possible Design Changes | See All Color Options Here
  3. Itch Mites Surge: How To Prevent And Treat Itchy Rashes From Cicada Eggs
  4. Work And Wander: Best Destinations For Digital Nomads In 2024
  5. Snacks In Space: Doritos Launches 'Zero Gravity' Chips For Space Travel
World News
  1. Blinken Visits Gaza Mediators In Pursuit Of Ceasefire Deal; Israel And Hamas Signal Challenges
  2. Seeking The Return Of Democracy In Bangladesh
  3. TikTok Stars Sophia La Corte, Halley Kate, And Reed Williams’ Relationship Stirs Controversy | Viral Drama Explained
  4. iPhone 16 Pro Leaks Reveal New 'Desert Titanium' Color And Possible Design Changes | See All Color Options Here
  5. Itch Mites Surge: How To Prevent And Treat Itchy Rashes From Cicada Eggs
Latest Stories
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: 2 More Arrested For 'Swapping' Blood Samples; Total 9 Persons Held So Far
  2. Rains In Delhi-NCR Cause Waterlogging; IMD Issues Alert For UP, Uttarakhand And More | Weather Wrap
  3. MPox Outbreak: Death Toll In Congo Nears 600 As Africa Waits For Vaccines
  4. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Guv To Intervene After Family Faces Trouble; SC Urges Doctors To Resume Work
  5. Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict: A Look At India's Cases At Court Of Arbitration For Sport Over The Years
  6. Today's Horoscope For August 20, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Govt Orders SIT Probe Into Corruption Allegations At RG Kar Medical Hospital
  8. MP: 7 Killed, 6 Injured After Auto Rickshaw Crashes Into Truck In Chhatarpur