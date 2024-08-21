Seeking The Return Of Democracy In Bangladesh

In its attempt to suppress the movement, Hasina’s regime used maximum brute force, resulting in the murder of over 1,000 students and civilians. The authorities also attempted to conceal the violence from international media by shutting down the internet, but these efforts proved futile. On October 5, as over a million students and citizens from across the country marched towards the prime minister’s official residence, the Ganabhaban, Sheikh Hasina fled to India, paving the way for the restoration of fundamental freedoms and rights for all Bangladeshis.