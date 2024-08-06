Bangladesh In Turmoil: Scenes From The Deadly Protests That Ousted PM Sheikh Hasina

University students shout slogans during a protest to demand justice for the victims killed in the recent countrywide deadly clashes and ask for their campuses to be opened, in Dhaka, Bangladesh
Students clash with police during a protest over the allocation of government jobs, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
A policeman aims his weapon at protesters during a curfew imposed following violence during protests against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
People run past a shopping center which was set on fire in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
A prisoner raises his handcuffed hands as he is taken to a court in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Bangladeshi security officers keep vigil on a street in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Protesters shout slogans as they celebrate Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
A man climbs to tie a rope around the head of a large statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, father of Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina, as protesters try to bring it down after she resigned as Prime Minister, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Protesters celebrate at the Parliament House premise after news of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.