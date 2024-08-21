Bangladesh Uproar: A New 'Neighbourhood' Challenge For India

It is not that there were no signs that Hasina was getting more and more isolated from her people. “India like the rest of the world saw the hold of Hasina and the Awami League weakening over the political firmament in Bangladesh over the past two years, but chose to back her in order to counter China and keep the Islamic alternatives at bay,” says former Ambassador Anil Wadhwa. Hasina and the Awami League have always had excellent ties with India because of New Delhi’s role during the Liberation War of 1971. Her equation with the Gandhis is well known, but she also developed a close bond with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Despite loose language used during election campaigns against alleged Bangladeshi immigrants and attacks on minorities in India, Hasina did not publicly comment or protest. When the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was updated in Assam and there was talk that illegal foreigners would be sent back to Bangladesh, she chose to trust the Indian government. Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar assured his counterpart that the NRC was a domestic issue and would have no repercussions on Bangladesh or on relations with Dhaka.