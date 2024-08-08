National

When Will Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Leave India? MEA Shares Update

Sheikh Hasina fled to India after stepping down as prime minister on Monday following violent protests demanding her resignation.

Bangladesh Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina at Delhi airport
Bangladesh Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina at Delhi airport | Photo: PTI
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal Friday said the Indian government does not have any update on former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s plan on leaving India.

Hasina fled to India after stepping down as prime minister on Monday following violent protests demanding her resignation. The 76-year-old Awami League leader landed at an airbase near Delhi on Monday and later shifted to a safe location in Delhi under tight security. She is accompanied by her sister Sheikh Rehana.  

“Our External Affairs Minister has already explained that the approval for former PM Sheikh Hasina to come to India was given at short notice. The situation is still evolving as far as Bangladesh is concerned. It would not be appropriate to talk about her plans,” Randhir Jaiswal said during a press briefing.

The MEA spokesperson said India is concerned about the “interests of people of Bangladesh”. “The situation is evolving. It has been reported that this evening there will be a swearing-in of the interim government. Once those things take place, I would like to emphasise one thing, for the government and the people of India, the interest of the people of Bangladesh is foremost in our minds,” he said.

Hasina’s son Sajeeb Wazed Joy said on Wednesday that she is going to stay in Delhi “for a little while.”  In a video interview with German broadcaster Deutsche Welle, Joy was asked about Hasina’s reported plans to seek asylum in a third country.

“These are all rumours. She has not made a decision on that yet. She is going to stay in Delhi for a little while. My sister is with her. So she is not alone,” Joy said.

Hasina’s daughter Saima Wazed is World Health Organisation’s Regional Director for the South-East Asia Region, which has its headquarters in New Delhi.

Hasina's plan to travel to London has hit a roadblock following the UK's hesitation to provide her refuge. Rehana's daughter Tulip Siddiq is a member of the British Parliament.

