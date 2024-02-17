The Other Ramanandis: Cross Dressing And Intimate Devotion Of Ram

Of late, the Ramanandi sect of Ram devotees has been in news in the context of the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. While a lot has been said about this sect, we ought to keep in mind that this important bhakti sect is not a monolith. Far from it, it boasts of several internal subdivisions, of which the Rasikas are the most interesting. The male Rasika devotees dress up as women and worship their deity, lord Ram. They fashion themselves as maids (Sakhis) of Sita or as the wife of Ram. Decked with the traditional sixteen shringaras, and with ghunghrus around their ankles, they dance to please their lord. In order to give further authenticity to their femininity, these male devotees go to the extent of observing the taboos of impurity during three days of feigned menstruation every month. Historically speaking, such cultures of crossdressing and erotic devotion have been borrowed by the Rama devotees from the Krishna bhakti traditions. Since the Rasikas have mostly been an esoteric community, a lot of their rituals were kept secret/private. It also bears emphasis that in most of the bhakti traditions of India, the deity has been visualised as a lover and has been adored as such. The Rasikas also visualise the married and conjugal life of their ishta, which they refer to as madhuropasak bhakti (sweet devotion).

This tradition is said to have started by a late 16th century saint poet Agradas, who established the seat of Rasik Ram bhakti at Raiwasa, near Jaipur. His composition Dhyan Manjari heralded the beginnings of the Rasik tradition of Ram bhakti. The famous Hindi critic Ramchandra Shukla has noted that in the 19th century, two new sub-streams this tradition viz. swasukhi and tatsukhi. The swasukhi stream was started by Ramcharandas, a saint poet from Ayodhya. The swasukhis were men who imagined consummating their love for Rama by fashioning themselves as the lord’s wives (or Sita’s co-wives). The second stream viz. tatsukhi was started by Jeevanram, its practitioners fashioning themselves as maids/ Sakhis of Sita.

Hence the moniker ‘Sakhi’ for the followers of the Rasik sect. They draw devotional delight in imagining Rama and Sita’s conjugal love, the literal meaning of tatsukh being seeking pleasure in others’ pleasure.

The Rasikas have counted amongst their members such elite patrons like the rulers of Rewa who gave a lot of patronage to this tradition. The erstwhile Maharaja of Rewa, Vishwanath Singh was a Rasik himself, who worshipped the Ram-Sita deity couple eight times everyday. His son Raghuraj Singh mentions in his book Ramrasikavali that once the Maharaja participated in the Ram Raas at Chitrakoot, dressed up as a Sakhi.

पुनि चलि चित्रकूट यक काला, पुरश्चरण तहँ कियो विशाला ।

लख्यौ स्वप्न महँ यक निशि माँही, सखी रूप चलि गोपुर काहीं।।

सीताराम रास जहाँ होतो, महा मोद छन छनहिं उदोतो ।

सखी रूप तहँ आप सिधाई, रहन लग्यौ पुर महँ सुख छाई

आयो पुनि रीवां नगर, राम रंग महं छाकि

पार्षद वपु मानत निजै, रहन लगो प्रभु ताकि.

After a while, I visited Chitrakoot, where I performed an elaborate worship,

Having been instructed to go in Sakhi attire to the centre of Rasik bhakti (Chitrakoot) in a dream.

In any case, I find delight wherever Sita and Ram engage in their love plays.

Hence, having reached Chitrakoot in the Sakhi garb, I relished the joys of Bhakti

Thence I came home, imbued with the flavour of Rama

Who, having accepted me as his divine associate, lived there (Chitrakoot).