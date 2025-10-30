Gangster-Turned-Politician Killed Near Patna; Supporters Blame JD(U) Adversary

Anant Singh, as per PTI, campaigning aggressively for JD(U) in the November 2025 bypolls triggered by vacancies in 12 seats, dismissed the charges as "RJD-Congress propaganda" to derail NDA's momentum. "Mahto was a criminal I helped put behind bars in 2018; if anyone's settling scores, it's his old Maoist buddies or land rivals," Singh retorted during a tense presser in Mokama, flanked by party workers. The rivalry traces back to 2010s turf battles over Patna's riverbed mining rackets, where Mahto's gang clashed repeatedly with Singh's enforcers, culminating in multiple FIRs and a 2022 bomb blast attempt on Mahto's convoy.