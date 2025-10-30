Gangster-Turned-Politician Killed Near Patna; Supporters Blame JD(U) Adversary

Anant Singh, as per PTI, campaigning aggressively for JD(U) in the November 2025 bypolls triggered by vacancies in 12 seats, dismissed the charges as "RJD-Congress propaganda" to derail NDA's momentum. "Mahto was a criminal I helped put behind bars in 2018; if anyone's settling scores, it's his old Maoist buddies or land rivals," Singh retorted during a tense presser in Mokama, flanked by party workers. The rivalry traces back to 2010s turf battles over Patna's riverbed mining rackets, where Mahto's gang clashed repeatedly with Singh's enforcers, culminating in multiple FIRs and a 2022 bomb blast attempt on Mahto's convoy.
Patna Police, deploying CRPF reinforcements, have sealed the 50-km radius, seizing the assailants' abandoned vehicle with fake plates and forensic teams scouring for shell casings from AK-47s. SP (Rural) Gaurav Mangla termed it a "premeditated hit possibly linked to Mahto's 15 pending cases, including extortion and double murder," but promised a neutral probe. The incident, coming days after a Jan Suraaj worker's mysterious death in the same belt, has amplified cries from RJD's Tejashwi Yadav for dissolving the Assembly over 'NDA's jungle raj,' while CM Nitish Kumar ordered a high-level inquiry to preempt escalation in the 243-seat electoral cauldron.
As Bihar's underbelly of musclemen-turned-politicos boils over, Mahto's slaying underscores the razor-thin line between ballots and bullets, threatening to upend the NDA's fragile majority in the October-November polls.
