Bihar Polls: Police Warn Action Over Songs Fueling Caste Divide In Campaigns

With Assembly elections approaching in Bihar, state police have issued a strong warning against sharing songs or content with “provocative caste overtones” on social media platforms. Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar cautioned that strict action would be taken against anyone attempting to disrupt public harmony or violate the Model Code of Conduct, PTI reported.
“No misuse of social media platforms will be tolerated,” the DGP said.
The advisory comes amid reports that supporters of various political parties have been circulating songs and short videos online to promote “caste-based messages,” according to another senior officer.
“Police will take strict action against those who post objectionable and double-meaning songs with provocative caste overtones, including those of Bhojpuri, on social media platforms. Such acts are considered attempts to disrupt peace and violations of the model code of conduct in the poll-bound Bihar," Vinay Kumar told PTI.
He added that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has laid down clear guidelines on the matter, and several enforcement agencies are ensuring that these are implemented across the state.
Bihar, which has a 243-member Assembly, will vote in two phases, on November 6 and November 11, with counting scheduled for November 14.
As the election dates draw closer, social media platforms have emerged as a major front in political campaigning. Police officials have noted an uptick in the circulation of “provocative, objectionable and double-meaning Bhojpuri songs” aimed at influencing voters along caste lines.
The cyber cell of the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) has already registered 10 FIRs in such cases, an officer said. “Besides, 53 station diary entries, under relevant sections of the IT Act, have also been made for further action. So far, more than 16 objectionable contents have been taken down and dozens of proposals are in process,” he added.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has also released an advisory highlighting the need for responsible use of synthetically generated and AI-created content during elections.
“The use of technology for creating, generating, modifying and altering information and publishing and transmitting synthetically generated information is a deep threat and challenge because of its ability to masquerade as the truth and unwittingly trap political stakeholders into incorrect conclusions," the ECI stated in a letter issued on Friday to all national and state-recognised parties.
The commission underscored the importance of maintaining transparency and accountability to protect electoral integrity and public trust.
Last year, the ECI had laid down guidelines for the ethical use of social media platforms, followed by another advisory in January this year addressing the disclosure and labelling of synthetic or AI-generated political content.
In light of the growing risks posed by fake and manipulated digital content, the commission reiterated that all political parties must comply with the IT Rules, 2021, and adhere strictly to all its guidelines and advisories on the matter.
