Bihar Polls: Police Warn Action Over Songs Fueling Caste Divide In Campaigns

The advisory comes amid reports that supporters of various political parties have been circulating songs and short videos online to promote “caste-based messages”.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bihar Assembly Election: Police Warn Action Over Songs Fueling Caste Divide In Campaigns
Representative imge Photo: Hindustan Times
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • With Assembly elections approaching in Bihar, state police have issued a strong warning against sharing songs or content with “provocative caste overtones” on social media platforms.

  • The advisory comes amid reports that supporters of various political parties have been circulating songs and short videos online to promote “caste-based messages".

  • As the election dates draw closer, social media platforms have emerged as a major front in political campaigning.

With Assembly elections approaching in Bihar, state police have issued a strong warning against sharing songs or content with “provocative caste overtones” on social media platforms. Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar cautioned that strict action would be taken against anyone attempting to disrupt public harmony or violate the Model Code of Conduct, PTI reported.

“No misuse of social media platforms will be tolerated,” the DGP said.

The advisory comes amid reports that supporters of various political parties have been circulating songs and short videos online to promote “caste-based messages,” according to another senior officer.

“Police will take strict action against those who post objectionable and double-meaning songs with provocative caste overtones, including those of Bhojpuri, on social media platforms. Such acts are considered attempts to disrupt peace and violations of the model code of conduct in the poll-bound Bihar," Vinay Kumar told PTI.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav and others during the launch of the Ati Pichhra Nyay Sankalp at Hotel Chanakya on September 24, 2025 in Patna, India. The document, a 10-point manifesto, was released by the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) for the Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. - IMAGO/Hindustan Times
From Karpoori Thakur To Nitish Kumar: The EBC Journey That Still Shapes Bihar Politics

BY Abhijay Vaish

Related Content
Related Content

He added that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has laid down clear guidelines on the matter, and several enforcement agencies are ensuring that these are implemented across the state.

Bihar, which has a 243-member Assembly, will vote in two phases, on November 6 and November 11, with counting scheduled for November 14.

As the election dates draw closer, social media platforms have emerged as a major front in political campaigning. Police officials have noted an uptick in the circulation of “provocative, objectionable and double-meaning Bhojpuri songs” aimed at influencing voters along caste lines.

The cyber cell of the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) has already registered 10 FIRs in such cases, an officer said. “Besides, 53 station diary entries, under relevant sections of the IT Act, have also been made for further action. So far, more than 16 objectionable contents have been taken down and dozens of proposals are in process,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has also released an advisory highlighting the need for responsible use of synthetically generated and AI-created content during elections.

“The use of technology for creating, generating, modifying and altering information and publishing and transmitting synthetically generated information is a deep threat and challenge because of its ability to masquerade as the truth and unwittingly trap political stakeholders into incorrect conclusions," the ECI stated in a letter issued on Friday to all national and state-recognised parties.

Supreme Court of India | Illustration by Saahil for Outlook India - null
Bihar SIR: SC Seeks Clarity From ECI Amid Doubts On Unexplained Deletions

BY Outlook News Desk

The commission underscored the importance of maintaining transparency and accountability to protect electoral integrity and public trust.

Last year, the ECI had laid down guidelines for the ethical use of social media platforms, followed by another advisory in January this year addressing the disclosure and labelling of synthetic or AI-generated political content.

In light of the growing risks posed by fake and manipulated digital content, the commission reiterated that all political parties must comply with the IT Rules, 2021, and adhere strictly to all its guidelines and advisories on the matter.

With PTI inputs

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Smart Kohli Catch Gets Rid Of Short | AUS 134/3 (25)

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round Two, Day 1 Updates: Yudhvir Singh Strikes Early, Sends Sumit Godara Packing

  3. Pakistan Test Captain Shan Masood Named PCB Consultant For International Cricket

  4. Australia Vs South Africa, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Indore Weather Forecast, Holkar Stadium Pitch Report

  5. India Vs Australia Toss Update, 3rd ODI: AUS To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  2. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  3. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  4. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  5. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Jammu And Kashmir Votes For Four Rajya Sabha Seats Amid First Poll Since Article 370 Abrogation

  2. Day In Pics: October 24, 2025

  3. Are Young Indians Spending More: India’s Credit Card Outstandings Soar 84,000% In A Decade

  4. The Evolution Of RSS Publications: From Word Of Mouth To A Pan-Indian Media Presence

  5. Remembering Piyush Pandey, India’s Master Storyteller In Advertising

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. Labour Suffers Heavy Defeat In Welsh By-Election, Falling Behind Reform UK

  2. Three Policemen Killed In Twin Blasts In Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

  3. White House Defends H-1B Visa Reforms As Tech firms, Universities Sue

  4. Mark Carney’s Asian Outreach Marks Pivot From US Dependence

  5. EU Leaders Pledge Financial Support To Ukraine, Decision On Mechanism Delayed To December

Latest Stories

  1. Baahubali - The Epic Trailer: SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus Is Back In All Its Glory

  2. Pakistan Test Captain Shan Masood Named PCB Consultant For International Cricket

  3. Bihar Polls: Police Warn Action Over Songs Fueling Caste Divide In Campaigns

  4. October 25, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Gemini, Sagittarius, And Pisces

  5. Weekly Horoscope For October 26–November 1, 2025: Financial Growth And New Beginnings Await Taurus, Gemini And Scorpio

  6. Loving Our Bodies: Book Excerpt from ‘The Sensual Self’

  7. Book Review |Janaki Bakhle's Savarkar and the Making of Hindutva

  8. Healing Amid Grief: A Doctor’s Story Of Surgery In Kashmir’s Vale