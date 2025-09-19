Indian Football News: SC Approves AIFF Draft Constitution, Allows Current Executive Committee To Finish Tenure

Under the draft constitution, the executive committee of the AIFF would have 14 members, who would be under the age and tenure restrictions

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indian Football News: SC Approves AIFF Draft Constitution, Allows Current EC
The Supreme Court on Friday approved the draft constitution of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) prepared by former apex court judge L Nageswara Rao. File Photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • SC approves AIFF draft constitution with modifications

  • Executive committee led by Kalyan Chaubey will continue for the rest of its term

  • Draft sets tenure limits, age cap and no-confidence removal clause

The Supreme Court on Friday approved the draft constitution of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) prepared by former apex court judge L Nageswara Rao with certain modification, and directed the football body to adopt it within four weeks in a general body meeting.

A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi recognised the election of current executive committee members of the AIFF headed by president Kalyan Chaubey and said there is no point in holding a fresh poll, as only one year tenure is left.

On April 30, the top court reserved its verdict on the issue of finalisation of the AIFF’s draft constitution prepared by Justice Rao.

The top court has heard a host of senior lawyers, including Ranjit Kumar, Rahul Mehra and amicus curiae Gopal Sankaranarayanan, over certain objections and suggestions before reserving the judgement.

It has heard clause-wise objections to the draft constitution raised by various state football associations and former players for several days.

The draft constitution, prepared by Justice Rao on the top court's directions, proposed some radical changes, including a person holding the office for a maximum period of 12 years during their lifetime subject to serving a maximum of two successive terms of four years each.

Related Content
Related Content

While it said a cooling off period of four years had to be observed after eight years as an office bearer of the sports body, the draft said a person couldn't remain a member of the sports body after attaining 70 years of age.

Under the draft constitution, the executive committee of the AIFF would have 14 members, who would be under the age and tenure restrictions.

There will be one president, two vice presidents (a man and a woman), one treasurer and 10 other members, it added.

Of the 10 other members, five would be eminent players, including two women.

The draft constitution also has provisions for the removal of the office bearers, including the president, through a no-confidence motion which the existing constitution of the AIFF does not have.

With PTI Inputs.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 12: Head-To-Head Record And Win Prediction

  2. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 12: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs OMA Clash

  3. India's 250th T20I Match: Full Stats, Records And Milestones

  4. India's 250th T20I Match: Asia Cup 2025 Milestone, Records And Legacy

  5. IND W Vs AUS W 3rd ODI Preview: India Chase Historic Series Win Against Australia

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

  2. Laver Cup 2025: Watching Carlos Alcaraz Is 'A Real Treat', Says Roger Federer

  3. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  4. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  5. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission Of Shielding Centralised Voter Deletions

  2. PILs Challenging Maratha Quota Dismissed; Bombay HC Says Petitioners Not Directly Affected

  3. Day In Pics: September 18, 2025

  4. Bihar Election Alliance: Together Inside, Frays Outside

  5. UK-Based NRI Accused of Orchestrating Murder of 71-Year-Old Indian American Woman in Ludhiana

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  2. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  3. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  4. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

  5. Trump Meets King Charles Amid 'Dump Trump' Chants On London Streets

World News

  1. UK Deports First Migrant Under New Immigration Treaty : Indian National Sent Back to France

  2. India, EU Aim to Finalise Free Trade Deal by December, Says Modi After Talks with European Commission President

  3. Trump’s State Visit To UK Blends Royal Pageantry And Protests

  4. The ‘Martyrdom’ of Charlie Kirk: How Culture Wars Erode Democracy

  5. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

Latest Stories

  1. Tamil Actor-Comedian Robo Shankar Passes Away At 46: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Karthi Pay Heartfelt Tributes

  2. Indian Techie Shot Dead By Police In Santa Clara Following Alleged Roommate Altercation

  3. Maharashtra Weather Alert: Yellow Alert for 14 Districts, Heavy Rains Continue

  4. Maharashtra Government Makes E-KYC Mandatory For Ladki Bahin Beneficiaries

  5. Delhi-NCR Weather Forecast: Light Rain Expected with Rising Temperatures

  6. Trump Says He Is 'Very Close' To India and Modi

  7. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  8. Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Strikes Papua, Indonesia; Buildings And Bridge Damaged