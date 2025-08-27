Indian Football Faces Grave FIFA, AFC Ban Threat: What We Know So Far

FIFA, AFC write hard-hitting two-page letter to AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey
Express "profound concern" at the federation's failure to finalise its constitution
India facing such a FIFA ban for second time in three years
Indian football is facing the threat of an international ban as world governing body FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have issued a stern ultimatum to the All India Football Federation (AIFF). The ultimatum demands that the AIFF must adopt and ratify a new constitution by October 30, 2025, or risk suspension from all international football activities.
In a hard-hitting two-page letter dated Tuesday, August 26, 2025, addressed to AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey, FIFA and AFC expressed "profound concern" at the federation's failure to finalise its constitution. This issue has been pending in the Supreme Court (SC) since 2017, and the apex court is scheduled to take up the matter on Thursday.
A suspension would mean that both national teams and clubs would be barred from all international competitions, throwing India's ambitious bid for hosting the 2036 Olympic Games in Ahmedabad into uncertainty. FIFA and AFC have directed the Chaubey-led AIFF to secure a "definitive order" from the SC approving the revised constitution, align it with the mandatory statutes of FIFA and AFC, and ratify it at the next general body meeting before the October 30 deadline.
The letter is jointly signed by FIFA Chief Member Associations officer Elkhan Mammadov and AFC deputy general secretary (Member Associations) Vahid Kardany. The letter makes it clear: "Failure to meet this schedule will leave us with no alternative but to refer the matter to the relevant FIFA decision-making body for consideration and decision... including the possibility of suspension."
History Of Governance Issues And Previous Suspension
This is not the first time Indian football has faced global embarrassment. In August 2022, FIFA suspended India for "third-party interference" after a Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) temporarily managed the AIFF.
That ban was imposed during India’s 75th year of independence and was lifted within two weeks after the CoA was dissolved and elections took place, resulting in Chaubey defeating football icon Bhaichung Bhutia in a lopsided contest.
The world bodies expressed concern at the "continued failure to finalise and implement the revised Constitution of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), a matter that has remained under consideration since proceedings before the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India in 2017." Despite repeated assurances, they noted that the lack of a compliant governance framework has created an untenable vacuum and legal uncertainties at the heart of Indian football.
Operational Crisis: Impact On Clubs, Players And Commercial Partners
FIFA and AFC have described the situation as a "prolonged impasse" that has precipitated a governance and operational crisis. Clubs and players face uncertainty over the domestic competition calendar, while commercial partnerships beyond December 2025 remain unconfirmed.
Essential functions in development, competitions and marketing are increasingly compromised, and the lack of financial stability has had a "profoundly negative impact on India's football ecosystem," especially for players in the Indian Super League.
FIFA and AFC reported receiving concerning information from FIFPRO regarding the unilateral termination of players' employment contracts by various clubs, directly affecting players’ livelihoods and careers.
Accordingly, FIFA and AFC have instructed AIFF to take three immediate steps by the deadline: secure a definitive order from the Supreme Court, ensure full alignment of the constitution with FIFA and AFC statutes, and obtain ratification at the next general body meeting. Failure to comply may result in sanctions, including suspension.
Supreme Court Hearing And Commercial Agreement Uncertainty
The SC is set to hear the matter concerning the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between AIFF and its commercial partner, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), on Thursday. The agreement is due to expire on December 8. Last month, FSDL put the upcoming season "on hold" citing uncertainty over MRA renewal, a decision that forced at least three clubs to suspend operations or delay salaries, and prompted all 11 ISL clubs to warn of an "existential crisis".
On August 22, the top court permitted AIFF and FSDL to hold talks for interim measures to ensure the season starts on time. Chaubey stated that the federation would "endeavour to arrive at mutually agreeable measures" with FSDL in good faith, even as clubs pressed for an early resolution to the paralyzed football calendar.
