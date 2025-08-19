ISL Crisis: FIFPRO Raises Concerns Over Indian Super League Mess, Urges Swift Resolution

Club football in India "is going through crisis" due to the uncertainty over the future of the country's top-tier Indian Super League. FIFPRO has urged the stakeholders to put in a collective effort to resolve the crisis

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Gaurav Thakur
Updated on:
Updated on:
  • FIFPRO raises alarm over Indian Super League uncertainty

  • ISL crisis threatens players' livelihoods and futures

  • Football clubs warn of potential shutdowns

FIFPRO, the international football players’ union, on August 19, 2024, called for urgent action to resolve the Indian Super League (ISL) crisis, warning that it threatens Indian football’s future.

The world body has expressed deep concern over the escalating uncertainty in Indian club football. The union emphasised the urgent need for a swift resolution to the ongoing crisis. The players’ body warned that club football is “going through crisis” and urged stakeholders to work collectively to overcome it.

"FIFPRO Asia/Oceania is deeply concerned by the escalating uncertainty in Indian professional football and calls for a swift resolution," it said in a statement.

The crisis centres on the future of the ISL, the country's top-tier football league, and has led to widespread anxiety among players and stakeholders.

A Brief On The Indian Super League

The Indian Super League was launched in 2014 as a franchise-based football league, aiming to revitalise the sport in India. Since its inception, the ISL has attracted international players and coaches, boosting the profile of Indian football.

In 2019, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) officially recognised the ISL as the top-tier league, placing it above the I-League in the domestic hierarchy. The league's commercial success has been closely tied to its broadcast deals and sponsorships, which have faced challenges during periods of administrative uncertainty.

The current crisis echoes earlier disputes over league governance and revenue sharing, which have periodically disrupted Indian club football since 2017.

ISL Suspension And Impact On Players’ Rights

The uncertainty intensified after ISL organisers, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), decided on July 11, 2024, to put the 2025-26 season "on hold" due to unresolved issues with the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) signed with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) in 2010.

As a result, three ISL clubs have either paused first-team operations or suspended salaries for first-team players and staff.

FIFPRO highlighted: "The lack of clarity for players over the 2025/26 Indian Super League (ISL) season, arising from a dispute over the league's organisation and governance that has led to its indefinite suspension, is having a significant impact on their livelihoods, careers, and wellbeing."

The union further noted that players have faced unilateral and unlawful suspensions of their contracts, which constitute a direct breach of their labour rights and have caused significant distress among Indian footballers.

Stakeholder Actions And Legal Developments

The Football Players Association of India (FPAI) and FIFPRO have maintained constant contact with ISL players and have raised the issue with FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on their behalf.

Last week, ISL clubs urged the AIFF to escalate the matter to the Supreme Court of India. On Sunday, the AIFF initially announced it would present the ISL issue before the country's highest court, but later that evening, the federation retracted its assurance, leaving stakeholders in Indian football confused and concerned about the next steps.

Clubs Warn Of Shutdowns, FIFPRO Reaffirms Commitment

11 ISL clubs recently warned AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey that they "face the real possibility of shutting down entirely" if the impasse over the future of the Indian Super League is not resolved soon.

In their letter, the clubs stated that the crisis, stemming from the non-renewal of the MRA between the national federation and ISL organisers, has "paralysed professional football in India."

The potential shutdown of Indian Super League clubs could have far-reaching effects on the country's football ecosystem. The ISL has been instrumental in popularising football in India and providing a platform for domestic talent.

A cessation of club operations would disrupt player development pathways, diminish fan engagement, and deter potential investors.

Additionally, it could impact India's FIFA rankings and international standing in the sport. The economic ramifications include loss of employment for players, coaching staff, and associated personnel, as well as decreased revenue for local businesses reliant on match-day activities.

FIFPRO said it remains "committed to the full development" of Indian football.

Published At:
