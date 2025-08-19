AIFF Vs FSDL Row: SC To Address Existential Crisis For Indian Football, ISL

Latest Update On Indian Football Mess: Supreme Court hears AIFF dispute over ISL contracts risking closure of 11 clubs. Future of Indian football hangs in balance

Outlook Sports Desk
AIFF headquarters in New Delhi Photo: AIFF Website
  • Supreme Court agrees to hear dispute involving AIFF and FSDL

  • 11 ISL clubs threaten shutdown due to contract non-renewal

  • No certainty on league continuity risks collapse of Indian football and its credibility

  • AIFF draft constitution awaits verdict amid ongoing football crisis

The Supreme Court on Monday (August 18, 2025) agreed to hear a dispute concerning the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL).

This AIFF-FSDL row involves the fate of Indian Super League (ISL) clubs due to non-renewal of their contracts with the national federation and the tournament's organisers. The apex court will hear the matter on Friday, August 22.

11 Indian Super League (ISL) clubs warned the AIFF they "face the real possibility of shutting down entirely" if the ongoing impasse regarding the top-tier domestic football competition is not resolved soon.

The clubs wrote to AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey last week. They highlighted a crisis from the non-renewal of the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between the national federation and ISL organisers, FSDL. The clubs claimed this dispute has "paralysed professional football in India".

They stressed their sustained investment and coordinated effort over 11 years, which built "youth development systems, training infrastructure, community outreach programmes and professional teams that have elevated India's footballing credibility both domestically and internationally".

"The current standstill has created immediate and severe consequences" and with operations suspended and no certainty on league continuity, "several clubs face the real possibility of shutting down entirely," the clubs stated. "The 2025-26 ISL season is at risk of not taking place at all. This is not merely an administrative deadlock — it is an existential crisis for Indian football."

The letter was signed by Bengaluru FC, Hyderabad FC, Odisha FC, Chennaiyin FC, Jamshedpur FC, FC Goa, Kerala Blasters FC, Punjab FC, NorthEast United FC, Mumbai City FC, and Mohammedan Sporting. Kolkata heavyweights Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal did not sign the letter.

Legal Arguments And Football's Credibility At Stake

Justices P S Narasimha and A S Chandurkar agreed to hear the plea after Amicus Curiae, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, made submissions. He argued that Football Sports Development Limited must honour its contract.

Sankaranarayanan stated: "If it does not, the AIFF should be directed to terminate the contract and float a tender. Otherwise, the players suffer and after repeated non-payment, we can be sanctioned by the FIFA."

The crisis surfaced after FSDL, the ISL organisers and AIFF's commercial partner, put the 2025-26 season "on hold" on July 11. Uncertainty over MRA renewal caused this pause, leading at least three clubs to either suspend first-team operations or halt player and staff salaries.

AIFF Draft Constitution Awaits Verdict

The Supreme Court had earlier reserved its verdict on the finalisation of the AIFF draft constitution. Former apex court judge L Nageswara Rao prepared this draft on the top court's directions.

It proposes reforms such as a 12-year lifetime tenure limit for office-bearers, specifically two successive four-year terms. The draft suggests a four-year cooling-off period after eight years of service. It also stipulates members cannot serve past 70 years of age.

The draft outlines a 14-member executive committee, including one president, two vice-presidents (a man and a woman), one treasurer, and 10 other members. Five of these members would be eminent players, including two women. The draft constitution also includes provisions for removing office-bearers, even the president, via a no-confidence motion, a feature absent in the current AIFF constitution.

