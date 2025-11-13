Sydney Sixers Vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Streaming, Women’s Big Bash League 2025: When, Where To Watch WBBL Match 7

Sydney Sixers face Hobart Hurricanes in Women's Big Bash League 2025
Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes toss at 1:10 PM IST
Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes available on JioHotstar and Star Sports
Sydney Sixers Women (SS-W) take on Hobart Hurricanes Women (HH-W) in Match 7 of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2025 at the North Sydney Oval on Thursday, November 13.
Both sides have been in fine form, winning their first matches in the tournament in dominant fashion. Sydney Sixers thumped Perth Scorchers in a 10-wicket victory, chasing down a total of 112 in just 12.5 overs.
Hobart Hurricanes beat Sydney Thunder by six wickets, chasing down the target of 182 with three balls to spare. Dani Wyatt-Hodge was the star, scoring 90 runs off 52 balls.
Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes, WBBL 2025: Toss Update
The Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes, WBBL 2025 toss will take place at around 1:10 PM IST. The match starts at 1:40 PM IST.
Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes, WBBL 2025: Playing XIs
The Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes, WBBL 2025 playing XIs will be revealed after the toss.
Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes, WBBL 2025: Full Squads
Sydney Sixers Women: Ashleigh Gardner (c), Caoimhe Bray, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Mathilda Carmichael, Lauren Cheatle, Sophia Dunkley, Elsa Hunter, Alyssa Healy, Amelia Kerr, Lauren Kua, Emma Manix-Geeves (wk), Ellyse Perry, Courtney Grace Sippel, Mady Villiers.
Hobart Hurricanes Women: Elyse Villani (c), Kathryn Bryce, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee (wk), Isabella Malgioglio, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Linsey Smith, Lauren Smith, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Callie Wilson, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.
Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes, WBBL 2025: Live Streaming Details
The Women’s Big Bash League 2025 matches, including the Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes match, will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The live broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.