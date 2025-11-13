Sydney Sixers Vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Streaming, Women’s Big Bash League 2025: When, Where To Watch WBBL Match 7

Sydney Sixers face Hobart Hurricanes in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2025 on November 13. Know about the toss update, playing XIs, live streaming details, and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes live streaming Women’s Big Bash League 2025
Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Women's Big Bash League 2025 Match 7. | Photo: X/SixersBBL/WBBL
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sydney Sixers face Hobart Hurricanes in Women's Big Bash League 2025

  • Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes toss at 1:10 PM IST

  • Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes available on JioHotstar and Star Sports

Sydney Sixers Women (SS-W) take on Hobart Hurricanes Women (HH-W) in Match 7 of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2025 at the North Sydney Oval on Thursday, November 13.

Both sides have been in fine form, winning their first matches in the tournament in dominant fashion. Sydney Sixers thumped Perth Scorchers in a 10-wicket victory, chasing down a total of 112 in just 12.5 overs.

Hobart Hurricanes beat Sydney Thunder by six wickets, chasing down the target of 182 with three balls to spare. Dani Wyatt-Hodge was the star, scoring 90 runs off 52 balls.

Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes, WBBL 2025: Toss Update

The Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes, WBBL 2025 toss will take place at around 1:10 PM IST. The match starts at 1:40 PM IST.

Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes, WBBL 2025: Playing XIs

The Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes, WBBL 2025 playing XIs will be revealed after the toss.

Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes, WBBL 2025: Full Squads

Sydney Sixers Women: Ashleigh Gardner (c), Caoimhe Bray, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Mathilda Carmichael, Lauren Cheatle, Sophia Dunkley, Elsa Hunter, Alyssa Healy, Amelia Kerr, Lauren Kua, Emma Manix-Geeves (wk), Ellyse Perry, Courtney Grace Sippel, Mady Villiers.

Related Content
Related Content

Hobart Hurricanes Women: Elyse Villani (c), Kathryn Bryce, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee (wk), Isabella Malgioglio, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Linsey Smith, Lauren Smith, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Callie Wilson, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes, WBBL 2025: Live Streaming Details

The Women’s Big Bash League 2025 matches, including the Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes match, will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The live broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India A Vs South Africa A LIVE Score, 1st Unofficial ODI: SA-W Win Toss, Opt To Bat First; Check Playing XIs

  2. Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Falls For 171 As IRE Hit Back With Four Wickets

  3. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Series Rescheduled After Islamabad Terrorist Attack – See New Dates

  4. PAK Vs SL Series: Memories Of 2009 Terrorist Attack As Sri Lanka Players Forced To Stay In Pakistan

  5. South Africa Tour Of India 2025 Guide: Squads, Matches, Live Streaming, Venues, Dates And Timings - All You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats Ben Shelton To Claim First Win, Keep SF Hopes Alive 

  2. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Sees Off Ben Shelton In Turin

  3. ATP Finals: Lorenzo Musetti Stays Alive After Alex De Minaur Comeback

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Lorenzo Musetti Snatches Win Over Alex De Minaur In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Siddaramaiah Questions Centre On Timing Of Delhi Blast During Bihar Elections

  3. Confident of Win, BJP Orders 501 Kg Laddoos Ahead of Bihar Poll Results

  4. Red Fort Blast Raised in Parliamentary Panel Meet, Chair Declines Discussion

  5. IGI Airport Bomb Threat Hoax Follows Delhi Red Fort Blast

Entertainment News

  1. The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

  2. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  3. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  4. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  5. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Iraq's Sudani Secures 'Major Victory' In Parliamentary Election

  2. COP30 Brazil: India Urges Developed Nations To Meet Legal Climate Finance Obligations

  3. Trump Defends H-1B Visa Programme, Says U.S. Needs Foreign Talent To Fill Skill Gaps

  4. Bangladesh: Hasina Sets Conditions For Return, Accuses Yunus Of Degrading Ties With India, Undermining Democracy

  5. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

Latest Stories

  1. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns

  2. Uttarakhand's New Congress Chief Vows To Lead Party To Victory In 2027 Assembly Elections

  3. Longest U.S. Shutdown Ends As Congress Approves Deal

  4. US sanctions 32 Entities, Individuals Over Iran Missile Links

  5. ECI Informs Delhi High Court That 2024 General Election CCTV Footage Has Been Destroyed

  6. The Devil Wears Prada 2 Teaser: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway Give A Glimpse Into Glitz And Glam Of The Fashion World

  7. US Backs India’s Red Fort Blast Probe, Calls It A Terrorist Attack

  8. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Series Rescheduled After Islamabad Terrorist Attack – See New Dates