Perth Scorchers Vs Sydney Sixers, Women's BBL 2025: Ashleigh Gardner's SS-W Register One Sided 10-Wicket Win Over PS-W

In what was a clash between two star studded teams, Ashleigh Gardner's Sydney Sixers defeated Sophie Devine's Perth Scorchers by 10 wickets in their opening Women's Big Bash League 2025/26 match at the WACA

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Perth Scorchers Vs Sydney Sixers, Womens BBL 2025: Two Star Studded Teams Collide WACA
Alana King and Beth Mooney during previous WBBL season File Photo
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Perth Scorchers defeated Sydney Sixers by 10 wickets in their opening WBBL 2025 match at the WACA stadium

  • Sydney skipper Ashleigh Gardner adjudged player of the match for figures of 5/15

  • Ellyse Perry and Sophia Dunkley stitch 112-run partnership for the win

Ashleigh Gardner's Sydney Sixers earned a well-deserved one-sided victory over Sophie Devine's Perth Scorchers in their opening Women's Big Bash League 2025/26 match.

The Sixers, thanks to Ellyse Perry and Sophia Dunkley's 112-run partnership, cruised towards a 10-wicket win at the WACA.

The Scorchers had won the toss and chose to bat first in what proved to be a tough day out for their batting order. The opening stand between Beth Mooney and Katie Mack was broken after 19 runs when Erin Burns came up with a sensational throw to run-out Mack for just 11 off 10.

2 overs later, Beth Mooney was also on her way back for 20 off 14 after becoming Lauren Cheatle's only scalp of the match in the 5th over with the Scorchers struggling at 37/2.

Six runs later, Asheligh Gardner scalped the wicket of opposing captain Sophie Devine, who got out cheaply for just 3 off 6. In the very next ball, Gardner caught and bowled Paige Scholfield for a golden duck before Ellyse Perry removed Perth's highest scorer Mikayla Hinkley for 31 off 30.

With the Scorchers reeling at 83/5, they were in desperate need of a partnership but that wasn't going to happen. They lost Chloe Ainsworth (0 off 1) for Perry's second of the night with Freya Kemp (16 off 18) and Lilly Mills (13 off 14) becoming Ashleigh Gardner's 3rd and 4th wicket.

By the 18th over, Perth somehow reached the 100-run mark but in the 2nd ball of the same over, Gardner completed her five-wicket haul on the opening day with the wicket of Alana King, who departed for 5 off 13.

Maitlan Brown took the last wicket of Amy Edgar as the Perth Scorchers were bundled out for just 109.

The Sydney Sixers, through Ellyse Perry's 47 off 37 and Sophia Dunkley's 61 off 40, chased the total down within 12.5 overs and completed a fantastic 10-wicket win.

Perth Scorchers Vs Sydney Sixers, WBBL 2025: Toss Update

Scorchers' captain Sophie Devine won the toss and chose to bat first.

Perth Scorchers Vs Sydney Sixers, WBBL 2025: Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers XI: Beth Mooney (WK), Katie Mack, Mikayla Hinkley, Sophie Devine (C), Paige Scholfield, Freya Kemp, Chloe Ainsworth, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Amy Edgar and Ebony Hoskin

Sydney Sixers XI: Ellyse Perry, Sophia Dunkley, Amelia Kerr, Ashleigh Gardner (C), Erin Burns, Maitlan Brown, Mady Villiers, Emma Manix-Greeves (WK), Mathilda Carmichael, Caoimhe Bray and Lauren Cheatle

Perth Scorchers Vs Sydney Sixers, WBBL 2025: Live Streaming Details

The Perth Scorchers Vs Sydney Sixers, WBBL 2025 match number 3 can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network on Television screens.

Perth Scorchers Vs Sydney Sixers, WBBL 2025: Squads

Perth Scorchers Women Squad: Sophie Devine (C), Beth Mooney (WK), Amy Edgar, Chloe Piparo, Maddy Darke, Freya Kemp, Chloe Ainsworth, Paige Scholfield, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Ruby Strange, Mikayla Hinkley, Ebony Hoskin, Shay Manolini

Sydney Sixers Women Squad: Sophia Dunkley, Elsa Hunter, Amelia Kerr, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner (C), Emma Manix-Geeves (WK), Mady Villiers, Erin Burns, Caoimhe Bray, Maitlan Brown, Mathilda Carmichael, Lauren Cheatle, Courtney Sippel

Published At:
Tags

