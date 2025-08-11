Kalyan Chaubey On Indian Super League Limbo: AIFF President Admits Crisis, Calls for Collective Action

Kalyan Chaubey expressed surprise at 11 Indian Super League clubs urging the All India Football Federation to urgently bring the "current situation" of Indian football to the attention of the Supreme Court, especially as a case concerning the constitution of the federation is pending

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kalyan Chaubey On Indian Super League Limbo: AIFF President Admits Crisis
The Kalyan Chaubey-led AIFF had convened a meeting with Indian Super League clubs in New Delhi on Thursday (August 7, 2025). Photo: AIFF Media
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Kalyan Chaubey says AIFF is not responsible for Indian club football crisis

  • Says letter from 11 ISL clubs "could have been avoided"

  • Refutes allegations of arm-twisting by FSDL

All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey acknowledged on Sunday (August 10, 2025) that a crisis was afoot in Indian club football due to the ongoing uncertainty over the future of the Indian Super League (ISL), the country’s top-tier league. This turmoil followed the July 11 decision by Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) to put the 2025-26 season on hold because the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) signed in 2010 with the AIFF remains unresolved.

Consequently, three ISL clubs have either paused their first-team operations or suspended salaries for players and staff. Chaubey stated in an interview with PTI, "It is true that we are going through crisis for which we are not responsible. Some self-claimed reformers with vested interests have created this situation. I believe, by the grace of God, we will collectively be able to tide over this crisis."

The clubs' operational disruptions underline the deep impact of administrative issues on Indian football.

ISL Clubs Seek Supreme Court Intervention

Chaubey expressed surprise at 11 ISL clubs urging the AIFF to urgently bring the "current situation" of Indian football to the attention of the Supreme Court, especially as a case concerning the constitution of the national federation is pending.

The clubs conveyed their concerns in a letter, stating that if the AIFF does not respond promptly, they would have no option but to seek judicial recourse independently. Notably, out of the 13 ISL clubs, Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal did not sign the letter.

Chaubey remarked, "This matter was discussed in the meeting on August 7 in Delhi with all 13 club CEOs... therefore, receiving this letter from them within 24 hours was a surprise to us. This mode of communication could have been avoided."

The move to involve the Supreme Court signifies escalating tensions and potential legal intervention in Indian football governance.

AIFF Response, Future Plans For Indian Football

On August 7, the AIFF announced plans for another meeting with the clubs to finalise the date for the Super Cup, which could be held in September to ensure players receive competitive match time. Chaubey mentioned, "In the next few days, we are going to take legal advice. After that, we may meet the clubs again, but that will be after August 17 only."

He further noted, "This is our third year (more specifically 35 months) of AIFF Executive Committee in office, and for the first time, all club CEOs jointly met us. We welcomed them and discussed five important agendas that require immediate attention." When asked about plans to mitigate revenue losses for clubs, he added, "We will meet again to follow up on our discussion."

Addressing the possibility of the AIFF hosting the ISL independently, Chaubey responded, "All options are open. However, a collective agreement and subsequent decision by all stakeholders would be better." The first meeting between the AIFF and FSDL to discuss renewing the MRA took place in February, and when asked about the delay, Chaubey declined to comment, insisting that "AIFF has been and will always be available for any meeting regarding the development of football."

Regarding questions of potential arm-twisting by FSDL, he stated, "I don't think so. This league has brought significant changes to Indian football through huge investments in stadium infrastructure, field of play, player salaries, production and broadcasting, quality foreign expertise including coaches and players, international partnerships, and brand enhancement through the involvement of eminent personalities from cricket and the cinema industry."

Chaubey concluded optimistically: "I believe that if this investment continues, with a focus on systematic youth development, then in the next 10 years, the Indian national team's ranking and performance can both improve."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son