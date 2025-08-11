Kalyan Chaubey On Indian Super League Limbo: AIFF President Admits Crisis, Calls for Collective Action

Kalyan Chaubey says AIFF is not responsible for Indian club football crisis
Says letter from 11 ISL clubs "could have been avoided"
Refutes allegations of arm-twisting by FSDL
All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey acknowledged on Sunday (August 10, 2025) that a crisis was afoot in Indian club football due to the ongoing uncertainty over the future of the Indian Super League (ISL), the country’s top-tier league. This turmoil followed the July 11 decision by Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) to put the 2025-26 season on hold because the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) signed in 2010 with the AIFF remains unresolved.
Consequently, three ISL clubs have either paused their first-team operations or suspended salaries for players and staff. Chaubey stated in an interview with PTI, "It is true that we are going through crisis for which we are not responsible. Some self-claimed reformers with vested interests have created this situation. I believe, by the grace of God, we will collectively be able to tide over this crisis."
The clubs' operational disruptions underline the deep impact of administrative issues on Indian football.
ISL Clubs Seek Supreme Court Intervention
Chaubey expressed surprise at 11 ISL clubs urging the AIFF to urgently bring the "current situation" of Indian football to the attention of the Supreme Court, especially as a case concerning the constitution of the national federation is pending.
The clubs conveyed their concerns in a letter, stating that if the AIFF does not respond promptly, they would have no option but to seek judicial recourse independently. Notably, out of the 13 ISL clubs, Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal did not sign the letter.
Chaubey remarked, "This matter was discussed in the meeting on August 7 in Delhi with all 13 club CEOs... therefore, receiving this letter from them within 24 hours was a surprise to us. This mode of communication could have been avoided."
The move to involve the Supreme Court signifies escalating tensions and potential legal intervention in Indian football governance.
AIFF Response, Future Plans For Indian Football
On August 7, the AIFF announced plans for another meeting with the clubs to finalise the date for the Super Cup, which could be held in September to ensure players receive competitive match time. Chaubey mentioned, "In the next few days, we are going to take legal advice. After that, we may meet the clubs again, but that will be after August 17 only."
He further noted, "This is our third year (more specifically 35 months) of AIFF Executive Committee in office, and for the first time, all club CEOs jointly met us. We welcomed them and discussed five important agendas that require immediate attention." When asked about plans to mitigate revenue losses for clubs, he added, "We will meet again to follow up on our discussion."
Addressing the possibility of the AIFF hosting the ISL independently, Chaubey responded, "All options are open. However, a collective agreement and subsequent decision by all stakeholders would be better." The first meeting between the AIFF and FSDL to discuss renewing the MRA took place in February, and when asked about the delay, Chaubey declined to comment, insisting that "AIFF has been and will always be available for any meeting regarding the development of football."
Regarding questions of potential arm-twisting by FSDL, he stated, "I don't think so. This league has brought significant changes to Indian football through huge investments in stadium infrastructure, field of play, player salaries, production and broadcasting, quality foreign expertise including coaches and players, international partnerships, and brand enhancement through the involvement of eminent personalities from cricket and the cinema industry."
Chaubey concluded optimistically: "I believe that if this investment continues, with a focus on systematic youth development, then in the next 10 years, the Indian national team's ranking and performance can both improve."