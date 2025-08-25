AIFF Vs FSDL Row: No Headway In SC-Ordered Meeting; Joint Proposal To Be Submitted On August 28

The fate of Indian Super League clubs hangs in the balance due to the non-renewal of their contracts with the All India Football Federation and the tournament's organisers Football Sports Development Limited

AIFF Vs FSDL Row: No Headway In SC-Ordered Meeting
The 2025-26 season of Indian Super League was put on hold on July 11. Photo: File/PTI
There was not much headway in the meeting between the office-bearers of All India Football Federation (AIFF) and its commercial partners Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) in Bengaluru on Monday (August 25, 2025), held to resolve the issues pertaining to the country's domestic game.

The AIFF, in a statement issued after the meeting, said both parties expressed confidence of "arriving at a mutually agreed proposal", but there was no mention of whether they have held any discussion on when to start the Indian Super League (ISL) and the Super Cup. The matter is sub-judice, however.

The Supreme Court (SC), which heard the matter last Friday, had directed the AIFF and FSDL, who are also the ISL organisers, to discuss the issue and come out with a solution by August 28, the next date of hearing.

"Both parties approached the discussions in a constructive and positive spirit and expressed confidence in arriving at a mutually agreed proposal that will ensure the continued development and progress of football in India," the AIFF statement read.

"The joint proposal will be submitted before the Hon'ble Supreme Court on August 28. The parties will make no further comments while matter is sub-judice," it added.

On August 18, the apex court agreed to hear the matter involving a row between the AIFF and FSDL over the fate of 11 ISL clubs due to the non-renewal of their contracts with the national federation and the tournament's organisers.

The 11 clubs warned the AIFF that they "face the real possibility of shutting down entirely" if the impasse regarding the future of the top-tier domestic competition is not resolved soon.

The crisis surfaced after FSDL put the 2025-26 ISL season "on hold" on July 11 due to uncertainty over the renewal of the MRA, prompting at least three clubs to either pause first-team operations or suspend player and staff salaries.

The clubs said the impasse will also impact India's readiness for international matches, adding that "without a functioning league, our national team will be severely disadvantaged in upcoming AFC and FIFA tournaments."

They also said that without the ISL, they will not be able to play a minimum number of competitive matches for participating in continental competitions, thereby risking the suspension of Indian clubs from Asian Football Confederation (AFC) tournaments.

On April 30, SC reserved its verdict on the issue of finalisation of the AIFF draft constitution prepared by former apex court judge L Nageswara Rao.

(With PTI inputs)

