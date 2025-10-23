Four People, Including Woman And Daughter, Die After Train Accident In Bihar

Four people, including a woman and her daughter, were killed after being hit by a train in Bihar’s Begusarai district.
The victims, all residents of Rahua village, were on their way home after attending a local fair when they tried to cross the tracks as the Amrapali Express was passing.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, and their family members have been notified.
Four people, including a woman and her daughter, were killed after being hit by a train in Bihar’s Begusarai district while attempting to cross the railway tracks, police said, PTI reported.
According to Sahebpur Kamal police station SHO Sintu Kumar, the tragedy took place late Wednesday night on the Barauni–Katihar section.
The victims, all residents of Rahua village, were on their way home after attending a local fair when they tried to cross the tracks as the Amrapali Express was passing, the officer said.
The deceased have been identified as Rita Devi (40), her daughter Roshni Kumari (14), Arohi Kumari (7), and Dharm Dev Mahto (35), Arohi’s uncle, police confirmed.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, and their family members have been notified.
With PTI inputs