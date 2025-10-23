National

Day In Pics: October 23, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for October 23, 2025

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Protest in Agartala
Protest in Agartala | Photo: PTI

Smoke and flames billow out from tyres set on fire during a statewide bandh called by the Civil Society of Tripura, in Agartala.

2/11
4 gangsters shot dead in an encounter in Rohini area
4 gangsters shot dead in an encounter in Rohini area | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Police personnel investigate the site after at least four gangsters, including wanted Ranjan Pathak, have reportedly been shot dead in an encounter conducted by a joint team of Delhi Police Crime Branch and Bihar Police, in Rohini area, New Delhi.

3/11
Weather: Low visibility in Delhi
Weather: Low visibility in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A view of the India Gate on a hazy morning amid low visibility, in New Delhi.

4/11
Kedarnath Dhams door closure ceremony
Kedarnath Dham's door closure ceremony | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Devotees gather at Kedarnath Dham to attend the shrine's door closure ceremony, at Rudraprayag.

5/11
Bhai Dooj festival in Mathura
Bhai Dooj festival in Mathura | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Devotees perform rituals as they take a dip in the Yamuna river on the 'Bhai Dooj' festival, in Mathura.

6/11
Camel Fair in Pushkar
Camel Fair in Pushkar | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Camels during the annual 'Camel Fair' in Pushkar, in Ajmer district.

7/11
Agriculture: Maize farming in Bastar
Agriculture: Maize farming in Bastar | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A trolley unloads corns after a harvest, in Bastar.

8/11
Bhai Dooj 2025
Bhai Dooj 2025 | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Women wait a queue to celebrate 'Bhai Dooj' festival with their brothers, in Moradabad.

9/11
Alpasi festival
Alpasi festival | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

An illuminated view of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple during the Alpasi festival, in Thiruvananthapuram.

10/11
Kedarnath Dhams door closing ceremony
Kedarnath Dham's door closing ceremony | Photo: @pushkardhami/X via PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at Kedarnath Dham to attend the shrine's door closing ceremony, in Rudraprayag.

11/11
Fire in residential building in Ghaziabad
Fire in residential building in Ghaziabad | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Flames billow out after a fire broke out at a residential building, at Indirapuram, in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs AUS Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: Australia Dismiss Rohit, Shreyas To Put India Under Pressure | IND 225/8 (45)

  2. New Zealand Vs England LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Rain Stops Play After Just Three Deliveries | NZ 8/0 (0.3)

  3. IND Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli Dismissed For Second Consecutive Duck For First Time

  4. Australia Vs England, Women’s World Cup: Gardner, Sutherland Power AUS-W To Six-Wicket Win

  5. Sarfaraz Khan's India A Omission Sparks 'Surname' Controversy; Congress, BJP Trade Barbs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Great Nicobar Catastrophe

  2. In Rare Form, J&K Political Parties Are In Consensus On Residency Period For Non-Locals 

  3. Court Bars Unauthorised Use of Actor Chiranjeevi’s Name, Image, and Voice

  4. Extension Of Article 371 To Ladakh Emerges A Key Solution Ahead Of MHA Talks

  5. The Gen Z Effect: Can Old Politics Survive A Young Bihar?

Entertainment News

  1. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  2. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  3. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  4. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  5. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. Narendra Modi Congratulates Sanae Takaichi On Becoming Japan’s Prime Minister

  2. Cook County Judge Blocks ICE Arrests At Courthouses Amid Chicago Immigration Crackdown

  3. Hindi Scholar Francesca Orsini Denied Entry into India Despite Valid Visa

  4. Trump Brokers Fragile Gaza Peace As Netanyahu Hesitates On Commitment

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, October 23, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Sagittarius & More

  2. Are Young Indians Spending More: India’s Credit Card Outstandings Soar 84,000% In A Decade

  3. ASEAN Summit: PM Modi Not To Travel To Kuala Lumpur; Jaishankar To Represent India

  4. Thamma Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Slows Down After Huge Opening

  5. Janhvi Kapoor Breaks Silence On Cosmetic Surgery Rumours: Had The Guidance Of My Mom

  6. New Zealand Vs England LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Rain Stops Play After Just Three Deliveries | NZ 8/0 (0.3)

  7. IND Vs AUS Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: Australia Dismiss Rohit, Shreyas To Put India Under Pressure | IND 225/8 (45)

  8. Bihar Elections: PM Modi To Launch Campaign On October 24 With Four Rallies By Month-End