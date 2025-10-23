Day In Pics: October 23, 2025

Smoke and flames billow out from tyres set on fire during a statewide bandh called by the Civil Society of Tripura, in Agartala.
Police personnel investigate the site after at least four gangsters, including wanted Ranjan Pathak, have reportedly been shot dead in an encounter conducted by a joint team of Delhi Police Crime Branch and Bihar Police, in Rohini area, New Delhi.
A view of the India Gate on a hazy morning amid low visibility, in New Delhi.
Devotees gather at Kedarnath Dham to attend the shrine's door closure ceremony, at Rudraprayag.
Devotees perform rituals as they take a dip in the Yamuna river on the 'Bhai Dooj' festival, in Mathura.
Camels during the annual 'Camel Fair' in Pushkar, in Ajmer district.
A trolley unloads corns after a harvest, in Bastar.
Women wait a queue to celebrate 'Bhai Dooj' festival with their brothers, in Moradabad.
An illuminated view of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple during the Alpasi festival, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at Kedarnath Dham to attend the shrine's door closing ceremony, in Rudraprayag.
Flames billow out after a fire broke out at a residential building, at Indirapuram, in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.