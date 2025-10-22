Sarfaraz Khan's India A Omission Sparks 'Surname' Controversy; Congress, BJP Trade Barbs

Shama Mohamed's remarks on Sarfaraz Khan's exclusion were quickly countered by Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, who asked the Congress leader to keep her "dirty political communal agenda" out of cricket

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Sarfaraz Khan not in India A squad Surname Controversy shama Mohamed congress bjp
Sarfaraz Khan has scored heavily in India's domestic cricket in the recent years. Photo: File/AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sarfaraz Khan not part of India A squad against South Africa A

  • Shama Mohamed hints at India head coach Gautam Gambhir's stance on matter

  • Social media audiences erupt in debate

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed ignited controversy on Wednesday (October 22, 2025) by questioning whether Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan was excluded from the India A cricket squad due to his surname, also hinting at the Indian team's head coach Gautam Gambhir's stance on the issue.

Questioning Selection: Surname And Timing

Mohamed's remark came on the heels of Tuesday’s national selection committee announcement, which saw Khan’s name missing from both squads for two first-class games against South Africa A, led by Rishabh Pant.

In a post on X, Mohamed stated, "Is Sarfaraz Khan not selected because of his surname ! #justasking. We know where Gautam Gambhir stands on that matter."

BJP's Rejoinder

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) quickly countered the Congress leader’s insinuations. Shehzad Poonawalla, BJP spokesperson, lashed out at Mohamed, stating, "This lady & her party is sick. After calling Rohit Sharma fat- she and her party want to divide even our cricket team on communal lines? Desh ka partition karke mann nahi bhara kya? (Are they not satisfied even after partitioning the country?)"

He continued, "In the same team Mohammad Siraj and Khaleel Ahmed will play! Stop dividing India on communal lines, caste lines."

Social Media Reactions To Omission

Social media audiences erupted in debate over Khan’s exclusion. Many pointed out that the 28-year-old, who has recently lost significant weight and excelled in domestic cricket, still struggles to secure a national call-up. Commenters questioned if additional on-field achievements might finally earn him a place in the squad.

Past Controversies: Rohit Sharma Incident

Earlier in March, Mohamed courted controversy by fat-shaming then India captain Rohit Sharma, prompting a backlash that led the Congress to reprimand her. She eventually deleted the post, but the lingering debate over her comments — "fat for a sportsman" — continues to fuel discussions on acceptable discourse in sports.

(With PTI inputs)

Published At:
