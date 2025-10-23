Cricket

IND Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: See Best Photos From The Adelaide Oval

Australia captain Mitch Marsh won the toss Thursday and decided to bowl first against India in the second one-day cricket international at Adelaide Oval. Marsh guided Australia to a seven-wicket victory over India with an unbeaten 46 in Sunday’s rain-interrupted, series-opening match at Perth, Western Australia. “The weather played havoc in Perth but the way we stuck at it was really pleasing,” Marsh said at the toss. “The pitch is great here.” There were three changes for Australia — wicketkeeper Alex Carey comes in for Josh Philippe, Xavier Bartlett replaces Nathan Ellis and spinner Adam Zampa was recalled instead of Matthew Kuhnemann. India retained an unchanged starting lineup, with Kuldeep Yadav again missing out.

India's Tour Of Australia ODI cricket IND vs AUS 2nd Match photos: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma
India Vs Australia Cricket 2nd ODI | Photo: AP/James Elsby

India's Shubman Gill, right, and Rohit Sharma prepare to walk onto the field to bat during the one day international cricket match between Australia and India in Adelaide, Australia.

Indias Tour Of Australia ODI cricket IND vs AUS 2nd Match photos: Rohit Sharma
India Vs Australia Cricket 2nd ODI | Photo: AP/James Elsby
India's Rohit Sharma bats during the one day international cricket match between Australia and India in Adelaide, Australia.

Indias Tour Of Australia ODI cricket IND vs AUS 2nd Match photos: Shubman Gill
India Vs Australia Cricket 2nd ODI | Photo: AP/James Elsby
India's Shubman Gill walks from the field after he was dismissed during the one day international cricket match between Australia and India in Adelaide, Australia.

Indias Tour Of Australia ODI cricket IND vs AUS 2nd Match photos: Virat Kohli
India Vs Australia Cricket 2nd ODI | Photo: AP/James Elsby
India's Virat Kohli walks from the field after he was dismissed for no score during the one day international cricket match between Australia and India in Adelaide, Australia.

Indias Tour Of Australia ODI cricket IND vs AUS 2nd Match photos: Xavier Bartlett
India Vs Australia Cricket 2nd ODI | Photo: AP/James Elsby
Australia's Xavier Bartlett, second left, is congratulated by teammates after taking the wicket of India's Virat Kohli during the one day international cricket match between Australia and India in Adelaide, Australia.

Indias Tour Of Australia ODI cricket IND vs AUS 2nd Match photos: Rohit Sharma
India Vs Australia Cricket 2nd ODI | Photo: AP/James Elsby
India's Rohit Sharma bats during the one day international cricket match between Australia and India in Adelaide, Australia.

Indias Tour Of Australia ODI cricket IND vs AUS 2nd Match photos: Indian fans
India Vs Australia Cricket 2nd ODI | Photo: AP/James Elsby
Indian fans react during the one day international cricket match between Australia and India in Adelaide, Australia.

Indias Tour Of Australia ODI cricket IND vs AUS 2nd Match photos: Shreyas Iyer
India Vs Australia Cricket 2nd ODI | Photo: AP/James Elsby
India's Shreyas Iyer bats during the one day international cricket match between Australia and India in Adelaide, Australia.

Indias Tour Of Australia ODI cricket IND vs AUS 2nd Match photos: Rohit Sharma
India Vs Australia Cricket 2nd ODI | Photo: AP/James Elsby
India's Rohit Sharma bats during the one day international cricket match between Australia and India in Adelaide, Australia.

Indias Tour Of Australia ODI cricket IND vs AUS 2nd Match photos: Rohit Sharma
India Vs Australia Cricket 2nd ODI | Photo: AP/James Elsby
India's Rohit Sharma reacts as he walks from the field after he was dismissed during the one day international cricket match between Australia and India in Adelaide, Australia.

Indias Tour Of Australia ODI cricket IND vs AUS 2nd Match photos: Josh Hazlewood
India Vs Australia Cricket 2nd ODI | Photo: AP/James Elsby
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, left, is congratulated by teammate Xavier Bartlett after taking a catch to dismiss India's Rohit Sharma during the one day international cricket match between Australia and India in Adelaide, Australia.

Indias Tour Of Australia ODI cricket IND vs AUS 2nd Match photos: Axar Patel
India Vs Australia Cricket 2nd ODI | Photo: AP/James Elsby
India's Axar Patel bats during the one day international cricket match between Australia and India in Adelaide, Australia.

Indias Tour Of Australia ODI cricket IND vs AUS 2nd Match photos: Shreyas Iyer
India Vs Australia Cricket 2nd ODI | Photo: AP/James Elsby
India's Shreyas Iyer reacts as walks from the field after he was dismissed during the one day international cricket match between Australia and India in Adelaide, Australia.

Indias Tour Of Australia ODI cricket IND vs AUS 2nd Match photos: KL Rahul
India Vs Australia Cricket 2nd ODI | Photo: AP/James Elsby
India's KL Rahul walks from the field after he was dismissed during the one day international cricket match between Australia and India in Adelaide, Australia.

Indias Tour Of Australia ODI cricket IND vs AUS 2nd Match photos: Washington Sundar
India Vs Australia Cricket 2nd ODI | Photo: AP/James Elsby
India's Washington Sundar bats during the one day international cricket match between Australia and India in Adelaide, Australia.

