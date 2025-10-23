JNUSU 2025-26 Elections: Polling On November 4, Results On November 6

JNU student elections for 2025-26 polling set on November 4, results on November 6.
Nomination filing, campaigning, and presidential debate scheduled from October 24 to November 2.
Grievance redressal cell established to oversee elections and handle disputes.
The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) elections for 2025-26 are scheduled to be held on November 4, with results set to be announced on November 6, the university’s election committee said on Thursday. According to PTI, the tentative election schedule has been released alongside details of the nomination and campaigning process.
Voters' List to Be Published on October 24
The election process will begin on October 24 with the display of the tentative voter list and the opportunity for corrections between 9 am and 5 pm. Nomination forms will be issued on October 25 from 2 pm to 5 pm, while candidates can submit their nominations on October 27 between 9:30 am and 5 pm. The list of valid nominations will be published at 10 am on October 28, with the withdrawal window from 2 pm to 5 pm the same day.
Campaigning and General Body Meetings
The final list of candidates will be released by 7 pm on October 28, followed by a press briefing at 8 pm that will include the allotment of campaigning spaces. Campaigning will include school general body meetings (GBMs) from October 29 to 31, and a university general body meeting (UGBM) on November 1. The presidential debate is scheduled for November 2, while November 3 has been designated as ‘No Campaign Day’.
JNU Student Elections Voting
Polling on November 4 will take place in two sessions: from 9 am to 1 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm, with counting starting at 9 pm. The final results will be declared on November 6, the notification signed by election committee chairperson Ravi Kant stated.
Earlier this month, the university set up a grievance redressal cell to monitor the elections and address any disputes. Last year, Left-backed groups won three of the four central panel posts, while the ABVP secured the joint secretary’s position, marking its first win in nearly a decade.
