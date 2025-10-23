JNUSU 2025-26 Elections: Polling On November 4, Results On November 6

The election process will begin on October 24 with the display of the tentative voter list and the opportunity for corrections between 9 am and 5 pm. Nomination forms will be issued on October 25 from 2 pm to 5 pm, while candidates can submit their nominations on October 27 between 9:30 am and 5 pm. The list of valid nominations will be published at 10 am on October 28, with the withdrawal window from 2 pm to 5 pm the same day.