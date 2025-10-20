US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

Singapore tops Henley Passport Index with 193 visa-free destinations, while Americans seek alternative citizenship options.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
US passport ranking 2025, Henley Passport Index, visa-free travel
The decline in US passport power has also spurred demand for alternative residence and citizenship options. Photo: File image; Representative image
info_icon

The United States has dropped out of the top 10 of the Henley Passport Index for the first time in two decades, while European countries continue to dominate global passport rankings. According to Euro News, the decline reflects a broader shift in global mobility and international influence.

The Henley Passport Index, which uses data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to rank passports by the number of visa-free destinations their holders can access, shows Singapore leading the world with visa-free access to 193 destinations. South Korea follows with 190, and Japan ranks third with 189.

Indian Passport - PTI
India’s Passport Rank Drops To 85th In 2025 Henley Index As China Rises To 64th

BY Outlook News Desk

European nations continue to hold strong positions. Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain and Switzerland occupy top-tier positions, while Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland and the Netherlands also rank highly. Greece, Hungary, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal and Sweden follow closely, with Australia, Czechia, Malta and Poland in the next tier. Croatia, Estonia, Slovakia, Slovenia, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom rank just below. Canada occupies its own tier, while Latvia and Liechtenstein follow.

By comparison, American passport holders currently enjoy visa-free access to 180 destinations, placing the US joint 12th alongside Malaysia. The UK has also dropped to its lowest-ever ranking, slipping from sixth to eighth.

Related Content
Related Content

Euro News reported that the decline of the US passport comes in the wake of visa restrictions imposed during the Trump administration, which included suspensions for travellers from 12 nations, heavy restrictions on seven others, and threats of broader bans. The US allows only 46 nationalities to enter without a visa, placing it 77th on the Henley Openness Index, which ranks countries by how many nationalities they permit to enter visa-free.

US Expected To Issue Its First Passport With 'X' Gender Marker - null
US Expected To Issue Its First Passport With 'X' Gender Marker

BY Associated Press

Dr Christian H. Kaelin, chairman of Henley & Partners and creator of the Henley Passport Index, said: “The declining strength of the US passport over the past decade is more than a reshuffle in rankings - it signals a fundamental shift in global mobility and soft power dynamics.” He added that nations embracing “openness and cooperation” are surging, while those reliant on “past privilege” are falling behind.

China has seen the largest increase in passport power, moving from 94th in 2015 to 64th in 2025, thanks to visa-free access expanding by 37 destinations over the decade. In the past year alone, China granted visa-free access to 30 additional countries, bringing it to 65th on the Henley Openness Index. Dr Tim Klatte, partner at Grant Thornton China, said: “Trump’s return to power has brought fresh trade conflicts that weaken America’s mobility, while China’s strategic openness boosts its global influence. These diverging paths will reshape economic and travel dynamics worldwide.”

Indian Passport - PTI
Henley Passport Ranking: From 80 To 85, India Slips Down 5 Positions | Know Who Tops The List

BY Outlook News Desk

The decline in US passport power has also spurred demand for alternative residence and citizenship options. Euro News reported that Americans are now the largest group of applicants for investment migration programmes in 2025, with applications up 67 per cent by the end of the third quarter compared with 2024. Professor Peter J Spiro of Temple University Law School noted: “Multiple citizenship is being normalised in American society. While it may be a bit of an exaggeration, as one social media poster recently put it, ‘dual citizenship is the new American dream’.”

(With inputs from Euro News)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: PAK Openers Off To Steady Start In Rawalpindi

  2. New Zealand Vs England Live Score, 2nd T20I: Will Rain Affect Start Of Play In Christchurch?

  3. Kane Williamson And Nathan Smith Return As New Zealand Announce 14-Member ODI Squad Against England

  4. SL-W Vs BAN-W, ICC Women's ODI WC 2025: Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast, Dr DY Patil Stadium Pitch Report

  5. What India Need To Do To Qualify For Women’s World Cup Semi-Finals After England Loss: Scenarios Explained

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  2. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

  5. Denmark Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter QFs; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

Trending Stories

National News

  1. GRAP 2 Restrictions Imposed In Delhi Ahead Of Diwali As AQI Nears ‘Very Poor’ Category

  2. Day In Pics: October 19, 2025

  3. A Daylight Heist At Paris' Louvre Museum Has Left The Art World Reeling

  4. A Century of Words: Women Writing History: Three Generations

  5. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

Entertainment News

  1. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  2. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  3. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  4. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  5. A Stitch in a Lifetime

US News

  1. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  2. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  3. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  4. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  5. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

World News

  1. The Enemy’s Enemy: How India Is Rebuilding Ties With Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

  2. Dogs Celebrated, Loyalties Honoured: Nepal’s Kukur Tihar Festival

  3. Israel Conducts Air Strikes On Southern Gaza After Clashes With Hamas Fighters

  4. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

  5. Israel Closes Rafah Border Amid US Warning Of Hamas Attack

Latest Stories

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  4. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  5. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  6. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  7. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  8. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike