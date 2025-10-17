Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

On Smita Patil’s birthday, we take a look at few of her songs from her final years of life to remember traces of her laughter, anguish, sensuality, and mischief.

S
Srishti Walia
Updated on:
Updated on:
Smita Patil
Smita Patil Photo: IMDB
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Smita Patil was born on October 17, 1955 — today marks her 70th birth anniversary.

  • Her career spanned from news anchoring to becoming one of Indian cinema’s most powerful actors, known for her work in parallel cinema and later mainstream films.

  • This piece revisits her life and legacy through the lens of her musical journey — tracing how songs from her films mirror her emotional and artistic evolution.

Wrapped in a yellow saree, a woman with long hair, fringes curling at the temple and a small necklace enveloping her neck, sings “Dushman Na Kare Dost Ne Woh Kaam Kiya Hai.” Her eyes are teary, there is no sindoor, no bindi, no mangalsutra, i.e. no traditional Hindu markers of being married. She stands alone, towering over the screen, but restrains herself from completely revealing the depth of her grief. The film is J. Om Prakash’s Aakhir Kyon? (1985). The song is sung by Lata Mangeshkar, and the actor is Smita Patil. Born on this day in 1955, Patil died painfully young at the age of 31, due to post-pregnancy complications.

Remembered largely for her roles in films like Bhumika (1977), Manthan (1976), Mirch Masala (1987), Arth (1982) and Mandi (1983), among many others, she was a cultural icon who challenged conventions of beauty, gender, and stardom. Her commitment towards cinema as both art and a medium of social critique valued portrayals of women wrestling with autonomy, recognition, discrimination, poverty, violence, and reform. The legend goes that she decided to begin working in commercial cinema the day she read in the newspaper that her friend, Sai Paranjpye has cast Shabana Azmi in Sparsh (1980) instead of her. Today, we look at a few of her songs from the final years of her life to remember traces of her laughter, anguish, sensuality, and mischief.

Related Content
Related Content
Patil in Dushman Na Kare Dost Ne Woh Kaam Kiya Hai
Patil in Dushman Na Kare Dost Ne Woh Kaam Kiya Hai Photo: Goldmines Gaane Sune Unsune youTube Channel
info_icon

Throughout “Dushman Na Kare Dost Ne Woh Kaam Kiya Hai,” one is enchanted with Patil’s ability to strike a balance between revealing and withholding emotions. Having been betrayed by her husband and cousin, she portrays the character of Nisha with poise and dignity. Yet, at the same time, she manages to represent her not merely as conventional in maintaining a sanitised public image, but as someone who holds on to her inner strength when confronting those who have wronged her. Her restraint, while voicing her grief, thus becomes a moment of both resistance and confrontation. She draws us in only to retreat, retaining a sense of opacity and the singularity of her experience, while revealing a capacity to embody the most intricate of emotions, such as melancholia. At the end of the song before leaving the gathering, she takes a final look at her cousin and husband—a fleeting glance that seems to seek an answer even as it rejects the necessity of one.

Patil in Aaj Rapat Jaye
Patil in Aaj Rapat Jaye Photo: Shemaroo’s Youtube Channel
info_icon

In the famous song “Aaj Rapat Jaye” from the film Namak Halaal (Prakash Mehra 1982) alongside Amitabh Bachchan, she presents herself in a completely different avatar. Her movements and gestures, in the grip of desire, possess a water-nymph like rhythm. One gets easily and fortunately distracted from Bachchan’s lascivious performance by Patil’s commanding screen presence. Her sister, Manya P. Seth, later recalled that Smita felt she should not have taken part in the song. Perhaps her visible unease at the beginning of the song attests to that uncertainty and dilemma. Yet, as the sequence unfolds, she gradually carves a space for the heroine to express desire and claim control in moments of intimacy—to not follow, but lead, to transform from demure to daring.

Patil in Chhote Chhote Din Aur Lambi Lambi Raatein
Patil in Chhote Chhote Din Aur Lambi Lambi Raatein Photo: Goldmines Gaane Sune Unsune youTube Channel
info_icon

Her naughtiness—a girlhood marked by freedom and playful honesty—shines in the song “Chhote Chhote Din Aur Lambi Lambi Raatein” from Raj Khosla’s Meraa Dost Meraa Dushman (1984). Placed among friends, the song hints at the spirit of young adulthood—nocturnal, self-contained, dreaming up scenarios, and talking to prospective lovers. What makes it particularly charming is that it features Lila (Patil) with her circle of girl friends: talking, teasing, bathing each other, laughing, cajoling, and sharing secrets to form a community, where gazes are returned and belong entirely to the feminine ecosystem. Here, desire mirrors itself among women and their bodies. Patil’s performance is exuberant: she is mischievous, joyous, magnetic, and occasionally breaks the fourth wall. She infuses an ordinary night and an equally mundane morning with a vibrant, theatrical energy that transforms the scene into an intimate celebration of girlhood. 

And then there is the renowned song, “O Mother Mary” from Bheegi Palkein (Sisir Mishra, 1982) where Patil is still, formal, and quietly equanimous as she inhabits the role of a teacher at a convent school left bereft by her husband (played by Raj Babbar). In praying to Mary, she recognises the fragility of human relationships and anchors herself in faith against the backdrop of religious and caste hierarchies.

Patil in O Mother Mary
Patil in O Mother Mary Photo: Bollywood 80s Youtube Channel
info_icon

Her songs, alongside an impressive filmography, reveal a spectrum of femininity. Ranging from rebellion to dignified fortitude, Smita Patil’s artistic endeavours—luminous and graceful—resist closure, leaving the spectator both captivated and provoked. Her acting prowess routinely transformed ordinary gestures and everyday moments into performative reverie, holding our gaze with an irresistible intensity.

Lord Curzon Ki Haveli Still - Youtube
Lord Curzon Ki Haveli Review | When Play Of Imagination Gets Sabotaged By A Choppy Script

BY Srishti Walia

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Rain Stops Play In Colombo|SL-W 46/2 (12)

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 3 Updates: Haryana Beat Railways By 96 Runs In Surat

  3. Nepal Vs Samoa Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifier Super Six: NEP Keep The Pressure On SAM|97/1 (11.4)

  4. South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SL-W To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

  5. South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, Women's World Cup 2025: Colombo Weather Forecast And R. Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat LIVE Score, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Duo Aim For Semi-Final Spot

  2. Denmark Open Badminton 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter Quarter-Finals; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

  3. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  4. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  5. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

  2. The Caste Survey Dilemma: Social Equity Or Invasion Of Privacy?

  3. Collegium’s Transfer Of Justice Sreedharan Draws Sharp Criticism From Legal Experts

  4. India Rejects UK Sanctions On Gujarat Oil Refinery, Cites 'No Double Standards' In Energy Trade

  5. The Evolution Of RSS Publications: From Word Of Mouth To A Pan-Indian Media Presence

Entertainment News

  1. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  2. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  3. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  4. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  5. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. YouTube Resolves Global Outage Affecting Over 366,000 Users

  2. Trump Says Modi Pledged To End India’s Russian Oil Imports

  3. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  4. Cook County Judge Blocks ICE Arrests At Courthouses Amid Chicago Immigration Crackdown

  5. Appeals Court Blocks Trump’s National Guard Deployment in Chicago

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi School Bomb Threat Turns Out to Be a Hoax, Student Sent E-Mail to Skip Exams

  2. Congress Releases First List Of 48 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Polls, Rajesh Ram To Contest From Kutumba

  3. How To Celebrate Kali Puja 2025: Rituals And Traditions Explained

  4. Only 12% Women Candidates In Bihar’s NDA Despite Big Announcements

  5. Manoj Bajpayee Calls Out His 'Fake' Video Ahead Of Bihar Elections 2025: No Allegiance With Any Political Party

  6. Bengaluru To Develop A Business Corridor, Aims To Cut Traffic Congestion

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 3 Updates: Haryana Beat Railways By 96 Runs In Surat

  8. Sabarimala Gold Theft: SIT Arrests Prime Accused Unnikrishnan Potti