Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

Throughout “Dushman Na Kare Dost Ne Woh Kaam Kiya Hai,” one is enchanted with Patil’s ability to strike a balance between revealing and withholding emotions. Having been betrayed by her husband and cousin, she portrays the character of Nisha with poise and dignity. Yet, at the same time, she manages to represent her not merely as conventional in maintaining a sanitised public image, but as someone who holds on to her inner strength when confronting those who have wronged her. Her restraint, while voicing her grief, thus becomes a moment of both resistance and confrontation. She draws us in only to retreat, retaining a sense of opacity and the singularity of her experience, while revealing a capacity to embody the most intricate of emotions, such as melancholia. At the end of the song before leaving the gathering, she takes a final look at her cousin and husband—a fleeting glance that seems to seek an answer even as it rejects the necessity of one.