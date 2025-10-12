Lord Curzon Ki Haveli Review | When Play Of Imagination Gets Sabotaged By A Choppy Script

Such momentary tyranny of a woman is truly an act of imagination, a rejection of everything that patriarchy demands—care, submission, modesty, politeness, forgiveness, endurance, and above all, an incapacitated existence. But this rejection also goes beyond the egalitarian approach of most feminist thought and revels in anarchy, to the extent of even destroying the world and its systems rather than attempting to fix them—to be enchantingly anti-natalist. If Basuki holds the belief that human life is sacrosanct even as he continues to abuse his wife, Ira’s indifference to his philosophical claim is not argumentative in nature, but brutally eventful. Ira, one fantasises, would suspend reality and dance at the edge of imagination rather than agree to navigate the realm of injustice and oppression.