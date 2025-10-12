Lord Curzon Ki Haveli Review | When Play Of Imagination Gets Sabotaged By A Choppy Script

Outlook Rating:
2 / 5

In Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, the imaginative import lies in Rasika Dugal’s performance of Ira. As her instinct reigns supreme, repressed desire finds release and rage overwhelms the body, Ira—a domesticated wife—violently vindicates her enslaved self.

S
Srishti Walia
Updated on:
Updated on:
Lord Curzon Ki Haveli Still
Lord Curzon Ki Haveli Still Photo: Youtube
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Lord Curzon Ki Haveli is directed by Anshuman Jha.

  • It stars Rasika Dugal, Paresh Pahuja, Arjun Mathur and Zoha Rahman in lead roles.

  • Neither the mystery nor the heavy-handed postcolonial critique of immigration policies holds this film together.

Anshuman Jha’s Lord Curzon Ki Haveli begins with Basuki Nath (Paresh Pahuja) and Ira (Rasika Dugal), husband and wife, leaving London to visit her friend Sanya (Zoha Rahman), who resides on the outskirts of the city. Basuki is self-righteous and Ira craves intimacy. The film contrasts their relationship with Sanya and her partner Rohit (Arjun Mathur), who are at ease with each other and express their desire without restraint. After the couples meet, this difference is augmented. While Sanya and Rohit have sex upstairs, a bored Ira sits in the living room beside Basuki, who is perturbed by the thumping sounds emanating from an enormous trunk kept in front of them. This crate, allegedly, hides the body of Lord Curzon.

Lord Curzon Ki Haveli Still
Lord Curzon Ki Haveli Still Photo: Youtube
info_icon

Neither the mystery of Lord Curzon’s death nor the heavy-handed postcolonial critique of immigration policies holds this film together. Perhaps, for either or both to have worked, the cinematic setting in England needed to be marked. Suppose budgetary constraints restricted access to the landscape or cityscape. In that case, close attention to material details such as architectural elements, furniture, paintings, decorative objects or collectibles from travels, and other paraphernalia of a regular English house, might have allowed the spectator to realise the impulse that drove Jha’s film forward. When the key ingredients of a dish are missing, the result is bound to taste as bland as a joke without a punchline. What we are primarily left with to make sense of a place is an accent, a grandfather clock, and a book.

Related Content
Related Content
Lord Curzon Ki Haveli Still
Lord Curzon Ki Haveli Still Photo: Youtube
info_icon

One remembers Diya Annapurna Ghosh’s darkly comic short film Neighbourhood Ties (2017), in which the setting of London emerges distinctly within a few opening shots. In her small-scale student film, shot solely in a house, murder is not perceived as an act but an impulse. In Lord Curzon Ki Haveli too, the imaginative import lies in Dugal’s performance of Ira. As her instinct reigns supreme, repressed desire finds release and rage overwhelms the body, Iraa domesticated wifeviolently vindicates her enslaved self. That this liberation can only be ferociously spontaneous, requiring a woman’s complete and utter surrender to her psychic world, creates a beautiful and intimidating mood in contemporary cinema.

Such momentary tyranny of a woman is truly an act of imagination, a rejection of everything that patriarchy demandscare, submission, modesty, politeness, forgiveness, endurance, and above all, an incapacitated existence. But this rejection also goes beyond the egalitarian approach of most feminist thought and revels in anarchy, to the extent of even destroying the world and its systems rather than attempting to fix themto be enchantingly anti-natalist. If Basuki holds the belief that human life is sacrosanct even as he continues to abuse his wife, Ira’s indifference to his philosophical claim is not argumentative in nature, but brutally eventful. Ira, one fantasises, would suspend reality and dance at the edge of imagination rather than agree to navigate the realm of injustice and oppression.

But Lord Curzon Ki Haveli cannot conjure a similar force of meaning or emotion in what it frames as its central conflict, between the East and the West, the coloniser and the colonised, the Brit and the immigrant.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (2025) - IMDB
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review | Predictable, Deeply Unfelt, And Hammed Up

BY Srishti Walia

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: IND-W Claw Back In The Game| AUS-W 176-3 (29)

  2. Nepal Vs UAE Match Report, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: NEP Hold Their Nerve, Win By 1 Run

  3. IND-W Vs AUS-W, ICC Women's ODI World Cup: India March To Record 330-Run Total In Vizag - Check Stats

  4. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: Jayden Seales Fined, Handed Demerit Point For Code Of Conduct Breach

  5. India Vs Australia, ICC Women's World Cup: Smriti Mandhana Becomes Fastest, Youngest To Score 5,000 ODI Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

  3. Wuhan Open 2025: Jessica Pegula Fights Back Against Aryna Sabalenka To Reach Final

  4. Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Stunned By World No. 204 Valentin Vacherot In Semi-final

  5. Wuhan Open 2025: Coco Gauff Holds Nerve Against Jasmine Paolini To Book Place In Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. 'When All Indians are Hindus': RSS's 100-yr-old Paradox Revisited

  2. As Sangh Turned 100, Has Modi-Shah Turned The RSS Into Their Errand Boy?

  3. No Women Allowed: How The Taliban Transported Its Misogyny To India

  4. Why Tamil Nadu’s Self-Respect Legacy Continues to Checkmate the Rise of Hindutva Politics

  5. The Deep State | Christophe Jaffrelot Interview

Entertainment News

  1. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  2. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  3. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  4. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  5. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Hamas Announces Release Of Israeli Hostages Ahead Of Trump-Led Peace Summit In Egypt

  2. Israel Pulls Back Troops As Gaza Ceasefire Takes Effect

  3. White House Criticises Nobel Committee For Not Awarding Peace Prize To Trump

  4. Palestinians Begin Returning To Northern Gaza As Israel Announces Ceasefire

  5. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

Latest Stories

  1. Renowned Punjabi Folk Singer Gurmeet Maan Passes Away

  2. Bengaluru Weekend Weather Alert: Unsettled with Heavy Rain and Moderate Air Quality

  3. ED Arrests Reliance Power CFO Over Rs 68.2 Crore Fake Bank Guarantee

  4. BSEB Releases Provisional Bihar DElEd 2025 Answer Key: Download, Objection Process & Score Calculation

  5. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  6. India Vs West Indies Cricket Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 2: Gill, Jadeja Put IND In Driver's Seat | WI 140/4 (43)

  7. Amitabh Bachchan At 83 | The Tireless And Peerless Titan

  8. Guru Of Exclusion: Golwalkwar's Gospel Of Communal Politics