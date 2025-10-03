Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review | Predictable, Deeply Unfelt, And Hammed Up

As the Holi themed song “panwadi” ends, we witness the two pairs under the influence of bhang, engaging in a small interaction with each other. While the girls talk about both the boys, Vikram and Sunny speak only of the loveliness of Tulsi. It is frustrating to watch the script tilt so heavily towards an actor (Janhvi Kapoor), sacrificing another character (Ananya) at her altar. This small sequence reveals an artistically corrupt decision, where the script alters according to the supposed logic of stardom,with Kapoor placed above Malhotra. Such a parallelly intercut scene, with its singularity in the film, suggests Sunny and Vikram are comparable in their qualities, even though they differ in compatibility with Tulsi, but the same cannot be said of Ananya and Tulsi, where one is positioned as more desirable.