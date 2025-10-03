Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review | Predictable, Deeply Unfelt, And Hammed Up

Outlook Rating:
1 / 5

Creating a hierarchy between the lead pair (Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan) and a corresponding second pair (Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf) is narratively and cinematically detrimental to Shashank Khaitan’s film.

S
Srishti Walia
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (2025)
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (2025) Photo: IMDB
info_icon

Sunny (Varun Dhawan) and Tulsi (Janhvi Kapoor), still in love with their exes, Ananya (Sanya Malhotra) and Vikram (Rohit Saraf), unite to crash the latter pair’s arranged marriage. In the process of ruining their wedding to win their former lovers back, Sunny and Tulsi fall for each other instead. This plotline was easily evident from the manner in which the film’s trailer was cut. Nothing, then, is unpredictable and emotions surface without being carefully built. When Sunny gets heartbroken or Tulsi is cruelly addressed, when either find comfort in the other or forms a connection, the spectator never experiences the veracity of their emotions. Alternately, if one tracks the songs to reach the heart of the film, one concludes that songs appear only to be promptly forgotten.

Malhotra and Saraf bring occasional relief, but the camera is uninterested in staying and following Ananya and Vikram. The screenplay is uneven because to weave affection and adoration between Sunny and Tulsi in a film where present and past love is deeply entangled, the old flames demand screen space and better characterisation. Creating a hierarchy between the lead pair and a corresponding second pair is narratively and cinematically detrimental to Shashank Khaitan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (2025)
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (2025) Photo: IMDB
info_icon

The nerdy, modest Tulsi’s flirtation with fun, her refrain in the beginning “maza aa raha hai” (“I’m having fun”) which hinted at her delight in performing a version of herself she rarely let loose remains unexplored. What kind of temporary delight does she get from winning her ex over by wrecking his marriage? The spectator is as clueless as Tulsi. Sunny’s monologue against arranged marriage is poorly written and evokes little feeling, except a smirking spectator, who speculates that if these filmmakers were to make DDLJ, Maratha Mandir would have become famous for not playing it even once. 

Related Content
Related Content

As the Holi themed song “panwadi” ends, we witness the two pairs under the influence of bhang, engaging in a small interaction with each other. While the girls talk about both the boys, Vikram and Sunny speak only of the loveliness of Tulsi. It is frustrating to watch the script tilt so heavily towards an actor (Janhvi Kapoor), sacrificing another character (Ananya) at her altar. This small sequence reveals an artistically corrupt decision, where the script alters according to the supposed logic of stardom,with Kapoor placed above Malhotra. Such a parallelly intercut scene, with its singularity in the film, suggests Sunny and Vikram are comparable in their qualities, even though they differ in compatibility with Tulsi, but the same cannot be said of Ananya and Tulsi, where one is positioned as more desirable. 

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (2025)
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (2025) Photo: IMDB
info_icon

The lone star in the rating above is for the kiss shared between Tulsi and Sunny on the school field to the shock of the principal, a mischievous visual marker to censor board’s reaction to intimacy in cinema. The students clap as Sunny picks up Tulsi in his arms and the film finishes. It ends leaving this spectator gladly excusing herself from watching another minute of hammed up performances by Dhawan and Kapoor.

Wayward Still - Youtube
Wayward Review | Mae Martin’s Delightful Perversion Of Maternal Care Crumbles Under A Mediocre Climax

BY Srishti Walia

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score: Atal, Zadrann Start With Caution

  2. India Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 2: IND Reach 448/5 At Stumps, Lead By 286 Runs Against WI In Ahmedabad

  3. Ravindra Jadeja Slams Sixth Test Century To Join R Ashwin, Kapil Dev In Elite List

  4. NZ Vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Game Called-off As Australia Retain Chappell-Hadlee Trophy Against New Zealand

  5. South Africa Vs England, Women’s ODI WC 2025: ENG-W Bowl SA-W Out For 69 - Check Key Stats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  2. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

  3. China Open: Jannik Sinner Recovers From US Open Disappointment With Beijing Title

  4. Amanda Anisimova Vs Karolina Muchova, China Open: American Sets Up Jasmine Paolini Quarter-Final Date

  5. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh At 100 Not Out

  2. Bhiwandi’s Looming Crisis: Powerloom Struggles, Fund Misallocation, And Housing Gaps

  3. Eyeing Vanishing Voter Base In Ladakh, BJP Joins Political Demand For A Probe On Leh Violence

  4. Spiti Becomes India’s First Cold Desert Reserve Under UNESCO

  5. Police Detain Congress MP Imran Masood, SP MLA Shahnavaz Khan Ahead Of Bareilly Visit

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype

  4. Ghaati Review | Jejamma Meets Sheelavathi In This New Anushka Shetty Starrer

  5. Kantara The Legend: Chapter 1 Review | A Feast For The Eyes, Yet Emotionally Elusive

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. Fact Check: False Reports of Aid Ship Mikeno Breaking Israeli Blockade, Reaching Gaza Amid Flotilla Interceptions

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Modi Backs Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Calls It a Path to Lasting Stability

  5. Indian Diaspora And The Shifting Ground Beneath Their Feet

Latest Stories

  1. Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rishab Shetty Starrer Scores Huge; Earns Close To Rajnikanth's Coolie

  2. Manipur Security Forces Arrest Four Militants, Including Self-Styled Chief Of Kuki Outfit

  3. Putin Looks Forward To India Visit, Calls For Easing Trade Imbalance

  4. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Beats Param Sundari

  5. AS Roma 0-1 Lille, UEFA Europa League: Penalty Hero Berke Ozer Denies Serie A Club

  6. Japan LDP leadership Vote May Bring First Woman Or Youngest Prime Minister

  7. Lost And Found Histories Of India: Museums Of Microhistories And Memory

  8. Bhiwandi’s Looming Crisis: Powerloom Struggles, Fund Misallocation, And Housing Gaps