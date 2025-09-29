Wayward Review | Mae Martin’s Delightful Perversion Of Maternal Care Crumbles Under A Mediocre Climax

In these last few episodes, Leila’s arc is particularly uninspiring and Evelyn’s spooky charm on her is dull in comparison to what the show builds the headmistress to be. By decentering the pair of teens to explore the personal histories of Evelyn and Laura, Wayward reframes and reorients an otherwise invested spectator. Young Evelyn’s ascent to power is marked by the brutal killing of the leader of the cult she joins. Her designed method for treating the underlying trauma that distresses the cohort of youngsters under her supervision is through anesthetising memory and replacing that lacuna with each individual’s unique capacity for violence. Through this process, she attempts to birth a new generation of people who are beyond guilt, beyond restriction. Concurrently, she inculcates in them a systematic obedience to her. Some stay loyal, others come out of her shadow.