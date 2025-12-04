Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Pokhara Avengers, NPL 2025 Highlights: Rishi Dhawan's Fifty Goes In Vain As KAG Prevail Over POA

Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Pokhara Avengers, Live Score, NPL 2025: The Gorkhas defeated the Avengers from Pokhara in a closely fought encounter. Kathmandu are now almost through to the play-offs as this victory took them to 10 points as they extended their unbeaten streak to 4 matches with a 13-run victory in Kirtipur

Outlook Sports Desk
Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Pokhara Avengers, Live Score, NPL 2025
Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Sudur Paschim Royals L, Nepal Premier League: Gorkhas began their campaign with a five-wicket win over Janakpur Bolts. Photo: X/Nepal Premier League
In the first match of today's double‑header in the Nepal Premier League (NPL) 2025, Kathmandu Gorkhas prevailed over the Pokhara Avengers in a closely fought encounter at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. Both teams were desperate for points as the playoff race has intensified. The Gorkhas, captained by Karan KC, arrived in supreme form with four wins from six matches and a three‑game winning streak which has now been extended to four. Their victory over Kushal Bhurtel's Pokhara Avengers lifted them to second place on the points table with 10 points to their name. As for the Pokhara Avengers, it was their 3rd defeat of the season and it will keep them stuck in the 5th position with just 4 points to their name. Check all the major highlights and updates from the game below.
Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Pokhara Avengers Live Cricket Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: Welcome

Hello and Good Morning to all those joining us today for the live coverage of Nepal Premier League's match number 23 between Kathmandu Gorkhas and Pokhara Avengers at the Tribhuvan Cricket Stadium in Kirtipur. The match is set to begin from 11:30AM (IST) onwards.

Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Pokhara Avengers Live Cricket Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: Squads

Kathmandu Gorkhas Squad: Ben Charlesworth, Aakash Tripathi, Milind Kumar, Gerhard Erasmus, John Simpson(w), Rashid Khan, Bhim Sharki, Mohammad Aadil Alam, Karan KC(c), Santosh Yadav, Shahab Alam, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Uttam Thapa Magar, Sunny Patel, Dipesh Prasad Kandel, Krish Karki, Heinrich Klaasen, Pratik Shrestha, Tul Bahadur Thapa

Pokhara Avengers Squad: Kushal Bhurtel(c), Adam Rossington(w), Jason Roy, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Sagar Dhakal, Kiran Thagunna, Aakash Chand, Rishi Dhawan, Bipin Khatri, Trit Raj Das, Sandeep Chettri, Sumeet Verma, James Neesham, Matt Taylor, Raymon Reifer, Daniel Douthwaite, Arjun Kumal, Abhisekh Tiwari, Dinesh Kharel, Krishna Poudel

Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Pokhara Avengers Live Cricket Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: Toss Update

Pokhara Avengers won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Pokhara Avengers Live Cricket Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: Playing XIs

Gorkhas XI: Ben Charlesworth, Aakash Tripathi, Rashid Khan, Milind Kumar, Sunny Patel, John Simpson (WK), Bhim Sharki, Karan KC (C), Santosh Yadav, Shahab Alam and Mohammad Aadil Alam

Avengers XI: Kushal Bhurtel (C), Adam Rossington, Jason Roy, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Trit Raj Das, Aakash Chand, Kiran Thagunna, Rishi Dhawan, Bipin Khatri, Sagar Dhakal, Sandeep Chettri 

Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Pokhara Avengers Live Cricket Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: Playing XIs

Opening batter Aakash Tripathi was sent back Lakshan for a golden duck in the very first over. Ben Charlesworth and Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan are currently at the crease.

Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Pokhara Avengers Live Cricket Score: KAG 54/3 (9.4)

KAG loses their 3rd wicket in the form of Milind Kumar for 13 runs. Kushal Bhurtel is the bowler and KAG are in trouble against POA.

Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Pokhara Avengers Live Cricket Score: KAG 82/5 (14)

The Gorkhas are in trouble against the Avengers as they lose half-their side under 14 overs. They need a partnership desperately at a brisk pace which could get them to a competitive total against POA.

Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Pokhara Avengers Live Cricket Score: KAG 113/5 (16.1)

4 overs remain and the Kathmandu Gorkhas are trying their best to charge against the Pokhara bowlers, who have been excellent today. Ben Charlesworth is still in the crease at 56 off 51. The onus will be on him to give a solid ending to the Kathmandu innings.

Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Pokhara Avengers Live Cricket Score: Innings Break|KAG 165/8 (20)

A sensational finish towards the backend of the 1st innings help Kathmandu Gorkhas finish at 165 at the loss of 8 wickets. They 113 by the 17th over and it was a great effort from the bats of Ben Charlesworth (64 off 55) and Bhim Sharki (55 off 23) to post a defendable total against the Pokhara Avengers.

Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Pokhara Avengers Live Cricket Score: Rossington Wicket|POA 9/1 (1.4)

It's just the 2nd over and Adam Rossington is already back at the pavilion after scoring just 5 runs off 5 balls. His stumps have been cleaned up Sunny Patel, who shows just how important this wicket is through his celebration.

But the Avengers have less reasons to worry as former World Cup winner with England - Jason Roy walks out to bat.

Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Pokhara Avengers Live Cricket Score: Gorkhas Surmounting Pressure|POA 44/3 (6.5)

The Pokhara Avengers do have a few reasons to worry as they have been quickly reduced to 3 wickets within 7 overs. The dangerman Jason Roy was bowled by Shahab Alam for 22 off 12 and Trit Raj Das, who came in at number 4, has become Sunny Patel's 2nd scalp of the day.

Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Pokhara Avengers Live Cricket Score: POA 73/4 (11)

Former Punjab Kings (IPL) player Rishi Dhawan and Dhananjaya Lakshan have given some momentum to the Pokhara Avengers, who have upped their run-rate since the dismissal of skipper Kushal Bhurtel for a score of 22 off 20.

Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Pokhara Avengers Live Cricket Score: POA 129/4 (16)

Rishi Dhawan and Dhananjaya Lakshan's partnership has now extended to 59 runs. The Avengers are 16 runs ahead of what Kathmandu Gorkhas were during the 16th over. Dhawan is just 3 runs away from scoring a half-century and he is batting at a daunting strike rate of 195.

Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Pokhara Avengers Live Cricket Score: Lakshan Wicket|POA 131/5 (16.1)

Just as it was starting to look like the Avengers were running away with the game, the Gorkhas broke the partnership between Rishi Dhawan and Dhananjaya Lakshan.

Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Pokhara Avengers Live Cricket Score: Gorkhas Win By 13 Runs|POA 152/10 (20)

The Pokhara Avengers go down fighting! It was a tremendous effort by them, taking the game until the last ball, but it just wasn't enough. They would feel heavily let down by their bowlers, who conceded too many runs in the final 4 overs of Kathmandu's batting, where they went from 113 (16.1) to 165 (20).

Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Pokhara Avengers Live Cricket Score: Rishi Dhawan's Effort Goes In Vain|POA 152/10 (20)

Indian all-rounder Rishi Dhawan, who is one of the marquee players of the Avengers, was the lone fighter for his side with his 54 off 31. However, he did not receive enough support from other batters, except for Dhananjaya Lakshana, who stitched a 50+ run partnership with him before getting out for 30 runs.

Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Pokhara Avengers Live Cricket Score: Sharki Becomes MOTM|KAG Win By 13 Runs

Bhim Sharki has been adjudged man of the match for his quickfire 55 off 23 at a daunting strike rate of over 200, the highest in this match. In the 2nd match of today's double header, Sudurpaschim Royals are locking horns with Chitwan Rhinos. Catch the live action here.

