Are Young Indians Spending More: India’s Credit Card Outstandings Soar 84,000% In A Decade

One such story is that of *Ashika, a 23-year-old student in Mumbai. “I lost my job last year, and since then, I’ve been managing my EMIs and bills using credit cards. Now, all my credit cards are maxed out, and I’m unable to make any payments toward my loans or credit cards. My total outstanding amount, including loans and credit card dues, is around Rs 15–20 lakh,” she says. What began as a temporary fix during a phase of unemployment has snowballed into a debt trap, a reality that many in her generation are now confronting.