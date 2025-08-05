VP Nandakumar Discusses The Rise Of AI-Powered NBFCs In India

Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) have harnessed the power of AI to streamline their operations, cut down on costs, and offer more tailored services to their customers.

N
Nexa Desk
Published on:
Published on:
VP Nandakumar
VP Nandakumar
info_icon
Sponsored Content

In recent years, artificial intelligence has emerged as a game-changer across various industries, with the financial sector experiencing significant benefits. Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) have harnessed the power of AI to streamline their operations, cut down on costs, and offer more tailored services to their customers.

Turning to VP Nandakumar, Managing Director of Manappuram Finance, we gain insight into how this technological shift is shaping the NBFC landscape.

According to Nandakumar, embracing AI is not just about keeping up with trends it’s about ensuring that Manappuram Finance remains at the forefront of innovation, providing timely and hassle-free financial solutions in an evolving market.

India’s non-banking financial companies are quietly undergoing a significant shift, thanks to the adoption of advanced technologies. These institutions are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence and digital tools to streamline their operations and reach new customer segments.

By using data-driven approaches, NBFCs are able to assess loan applicants who might not have a traditional credit history, opening up lending to a much broader section of society. The use of mobile technology is making it easier for people in both cities and remote areas to access financial services, from submitting applications to receiving funds, all through digital means.

“There are companies that have gone extinct just because they were not able to pivot at the right time. Including AI in operations has become a no-brainer. We, at Manappuram, have steadily adopted new tech and will continue to do so.” Says VP Nandakumar.

Automation has reduced the need for manual paperwork, making processes faster and more reliable. Some companies are also exploring secure ways to handle transactions and data, ensuring that customer information remains protected.

Collaboration with technology firms and fintech startups is helping NBFCs stay ahead of the curve, introducing chat-based customer support and voice-enabled services that simplify the borrowing experience.

“These changes are not just about keeping up with trends they are about making finance more accessible, efficient, and responsive to the needs of a rapidly changing market.” Feels VP Nandakumar. As a result, NBFCs in India are becoming more nimble and better equipped to serve a diverse and growing customer base.

However, when it comes to financial entities and their collaboration with new tech, there are a few hurdles as well.

Financial institutions like NBFCs carry a serious responsibility when it comes to handling customer documents and personal information. With the increasing digitization of financial services, ensuring the safety and privacy of sensitive data has become a core priority. Regulatory frameworks in India, including the Reserve Bank of India’s cybersecurity guidelines and the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, require NBFCs to use strong safeguards such as encryption, data masking, and strict access controls to keep customer information secure. These measures are not just about compliance; they are essential for building trust with customers, who expect their private details to be protected from unauthorized access or misuse.

VP Nandakumar opines, “It is important we don’t adopt any new tech blindly without having safeguards around it. NBFCs have a duty towards their customers who trust them with their most valuable thing—their privacy.”

Institutions must also be vigilant against cyber threats and fraud, using advanced detection systems and real-time monitoring to quickly identify and respond to suspicious activities.

Consent management is another crucial aspect—NBFCs are expected to obtain clear and informed consent before collecting or processing any personal data, and customers should have the option to review or withdraw this consent at any time.

“Beyond technology, NBFCs need to foster a culture of privacy by training staff, regularly updating policies, and maintaining clear communication with clients about how their data is used and protected.” States VP Nandakumar.

Ultimately, safeguarding documentation and personal privacy is not just a regulatory requirement—it’s a fundamental part of earning and keeping the confidence of every individual who entrusts their financial information to these institutions.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. All possible measures have been taken to ensure accuracy, reliability, timeliness and authenticity of the information; however Outlookindia.com does not take any liability for the same. Using of any information provided in the article is solely at the viewers’ discretion.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. BCCI Invites Applications For Selection Committees; Agarkar To Continue And Pragyan Ojha Likely To Join

  3. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  4. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  5. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. Israel Commences First Stage Of Assault On Gaza City

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 2-0 Bangladesh Highlights, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Win Back-To-Back Matches

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance