VP Nandakumar Discusses The Rise Of AI-Powered NBFCs In India

Financial institutions like NBFCs carry a serious responsibility when it comes to handling customer documents and personal information. With the increasing digitization of financial services, ensuring the safety and privacy of sensitive data has become a core priority. Regulatory frameworks in India, including the Reserve Bank of India’s cybersecurity guidelines and the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, require NBFCs to use strong safeguards such as encryption, data masking, and strict access controls to keep customer information secure. These measures are not just about compliance; they are essential for building trust with customers, who expect their private details to be protected from unauthorized access or misuse.