Where Do Poor Go After Evictions, Demolitions In Urban India And How Do They Live? (Or Die)

Women’s vulnerabilities

“I have seen only darkness this Diwali. I watched our people die in front of me. Those who survived went days without proper food—festival celebrations are impossible. Our children dropped out of school, fell sick from lack of food, water, and sanitation. Some students from IIT Bombay helped for a few days with basics and solidarity. Now we are on the verge of dying. What choice do I have but suicide? The courts and media do not hear us,” says Meena Nimbole, one of the homeless in Jai Bhim Nagar.Nimbole fought a court case against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over the demolition of their homes. Representing the collective voice of evicted residents, she failed to secure a stay or interim relief after the Bombay High Court ordered BMC to clear their homes as encroachments in the Tivoli Housing Society vs Municipal Corporation of Greater Bombay case. Tivoli, a posh Powai high-rise, had petitioned for the removal of alleged footpath encroachments, claiming they blocked public access.“Nobody—from civic officials to local politicians—is helping us. Our people are pushed to the edge of sanity by relentless stress. What option do we have but suicide?” Nimbole asks.